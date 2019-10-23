Steelers Headline Josh Gordon’s 5 Best Free Agency Fits

Josh Gordon‘s time with the New England Patriots is over. The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in a game against the New York Giants during Week 6. Gordon, who was reinstated from his indefinite suspension back in August, has likely played his last football with the Patriots.

Now the search begins for a new team for Josh Gordon as he hopes to continue his football career in a new setting. It’s tough to tell whether the search for Gordon will be hotly contested or between only a few teams.

But with Gordon’s receiving ability still very much at its peak, there should be quite the market for the veteran wide receiver. His knee injury isn’t considered serious and the receiver himself feels he could have recovered from by the end of the season.

Which teams would be the best fit for Josh Gordon? Here are a few options:

Pittsburgh Steelers

It is extremely possible Gordon could join his former AFC North rival. The Steelers took a hit when Antonio Brown was traded away in March. Pittsburgh attempted to use Donte Moncrief as a direct replacement alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster but that has not worked out well so far.

With Gordon mixed into Pittsburgh‘s offense, the Steelers could build one of the most vaunted receiving units in the league. Gordon’s speed and size as a downfield threat coupled with Smith-Schuster’s short-range pass-catching ability could form a lethal partnership for a healthy Ben Roethlisberger.

Not to mention that in his career Gordon has shredded the Steelers both with Cleveland and New England, averaging 16.89 yards per reception. Signing Gordon would mean Pittsburgh no longer has to game plan for the dynamic receiver.

Arizona Cardinals

With the new franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are looking to bolster his receiving corps. With a new offense of minded coach in Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona could be a good fit for Gordon to have a fresh start.

Arizona’s current receiving unit is thin including the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, who is aging rapidly, and young targets Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella, and KeeSean Johnson. Gordon could add an extra veteran presence on a team that is looking to load up offensively.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost Devin Funchess in free agency this past off-season. While Curtis Samuel has done well to fill the void, there is still the need for a primary deep threat in Cam Newton’s arsenal of receivers. Josh Gordon would be a perfect fit and could directly replace Funchess.

Gordon, in small spurts, even showed a distinct ability to run the ball while with the Patriots. With the Panthers, he could be a lethal weapon as well as one of the best receivers in the NFC.

Los Angeles Chargers

With top receiver Keenan Allen growing unhappier with his situation in LA by the day, it is likely the Chargers will try to ship him out and get as much value for him as they can. Enter Josh Gordon.

With the chargers looking to find a direct replacement for Allen in the offseason, Gordon might be the cheapest option available. When healthy and fully in the mix, Gordon’s talent is on par with any of the league’s top receivers.

The Chargers would be able to replace Allen for less than half the cost it would take to keep him. In addition to receiving a slew of high draft picks for their top receiver, LA wouldn’t miss a beat in the receiving game.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in complete rebuild mode as they look toward the future and a potential first overall draft pick in April. With most mock drafts projecting Miami to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there is a need to bring in new pass-catching weapons for the rookie QB.

Why not go with Josh Gordon? As a veteran receiver with a ton of talent, Gordon could play under former Patriots coach Brian Flores and would receive immediate and substantial playing time. And increasing snaps could be exactly what Gordon is looking for, as the opening six games of the 2019 season have been a mixed bag for Gordon in terms of participation.

As a number one receiver in a low-pressure environment, Gordon could thrive as he takes on a primary role in an offense once again.

