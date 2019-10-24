Kawhi Leonard Made LeBron James ‘Not Look Athletic,’ Says NBA Analyst

The Los Angeles Clippers took down the Los Angeles Lakers took on Tuesday night by a score of 112-102.

The victory was fueled by 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who led the Clippers with 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams dropped 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench for the Clippers.

As for the Lakers, Danny Green led the team in scoring with 28 points along with seven rebounds, while Anthony Davis racked up 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. LeBron James chipped in with a solid stat line of 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but the well-rounded effort wasn’t enough to get the victory.

Kenny Smith Thinks Kawhi Leonard Took LeBron James’ Athleticism Away

On Inside the NBA after the Battle for Los Angeles round one concluded, TNT NBA Analyst Kenny Smith shared that he felt Kawhi Leonard took LeBron James’ athleticism away.

“What really surprised me, and I don’t know how to put this, I think the only guy in the world who actually can do it, did it tonight. Kawhi Leonard made LeBron James not look athletic, there are not many guys that can contain him in key moments the way he did,” said Kenny Smith.

“I was like aw well you’re doing it, but you are not doing it against a guy who is the best at it. Tonight he did it against the guy who is the best at it, which surprised me in game one,” Smith said.

Lakers Need Player Who Can Get Their Own Shot Down Stretch

Back in August, former All-Star Gilbert Arenas stated Carmelo Anthony needs to sign with the Lakers and be their closer in the last five minutes of the game.

“Go to the Lakers where you might come off the bench, but you are going to be the first option in the fourth quarter because that is what they are going to need from Melo. They need a 6-foot-9 guy that can open up the floor, play your iso basketball, and that helps the rest of the Lakers. LeBron passes to everyone else, and you play iso basketball; it all works. He goes to Houston, and after 10 games he is gone, Arenas told me.

“Melo needs to be in a position where the last five minutes of the game, he is the go-to guy. If you are not the go-to guy, what are you on the court for – because you don’t have any other skill to be used. You are a fourth-quarter, last five-minute iso guy, that is your skill,” said Arenas.

Jamal Crawford Could Provide Scoring off Bench for Lakers

After the game, NBA veteran Jamal Crawford tweeted that he thought LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked great, but there was something missing.

“Bron and AD are great, like the Lakers shooters, BUT feels like they’re missing another scoring creator,” said Crawford.

Whether or not anything comes of this remains to be seen, but it could be a fun situation to monitor over the coming weeks.

