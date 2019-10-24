Kyrie Irving’s Wild Stat Line Makes NBA History

Kyrie is cooking. The star free-agent had a breathtaking opening night performance for the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 50 points and committing zero turnovers.

Irving joins Micahel Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Wilt Chamberlain, as the only players to scored 50 points with no turnovers in NBA history.

Kyrie is also the first player to post a stat line of at least 50 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and zero turnovers since turnovers were first recorded as a stat during the 1977-78 season, according to NBA Stats.

It was a show-stopping debut for Kyrie, the only thing missing was a win. The Nets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-126 in overtime as Irving missed the potential game-winning shot in the final seconds.

Kyrie almost knocked down the buzzer-beater 😧 pic.twitter.com/7mvw7yoNjc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content

Kyrie’s Big Night

Early in the game, it became clear Kyrie was locked in. At one point, after a fast-break layup, Kyrie counted how many defenders it took to try and guard him.

Kyrie Irving counted each defender he beat for the layup 😆 pic.twitter.com/3pFNI6jYC4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2019

After the game, there was a huge media scrum surrounding Kyrie, who said all the right things following a loss, thanking his teammates for picking him up after he missed the final shot.

“They’re ready to protect you from anything and everything,” Kyrie told reporters after the game.

"They're ready to protect you from anything and everything. Even when I missed my last shot. You saw my teammates run all the way down from the bench and surround [me], just a bunch of love. 'We got you.' There's no better feeling than that." –@KyrieIrving — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 24, 2019

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Reveals Why He Chose to Play for Nets

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith