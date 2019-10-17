Lakers: NBA Analyst Reveals Why Dwight Howard is a Hall of Famer

The Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer brought back Dwight Howard after it was announced that DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL in his left knee back in August.

The Lakers signed Howard to a non-guaranteed contract giving them the ability to release him before the trade deadline this season without taking a financial hit. If things don’t pan out for both parties.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Dwight Howard surrendered nearly $2.6M of his $5.6M guaranteed salary to Memphis in the buyout. He can earn $2.6M on his vet minimum deal with Lakers — if he survives on the roster past early January. The ideal outcome for Grizzlies, who never intended to bring Howard to camp.”

Back during the 2012-13 season, Howard played 76 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and was named an All-Star. He also averaged 17.1 points, and 12.4 rebounds per game, helping lead the Lakers to the playoff that season, but they would lose in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Spurs in four games.

After the season, the Lakers would attempt to resign Dwight Howard, but he decided to Houston Rockets.

“I’ve decided to become a member of the Houston Rockets. I feel its the best place for me and I am excited about joining the Rockets and I’m looking forward to a great season. I want to thank the fans in Los Angeles and wish them the best,” via Howard’s Twitter account.

Throughout his 16 seasons in the NBA, Howard has been named an All-Star eight times, and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner. He has also been selected to the All-NBA team eight times, and All-Defensive five times.

So Is Dwight Howard a Hall of Famer?

Earlier this summer, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson asked Howard he is a Hall of Famer:

“I think I’ve done an excellent job of playing basketball my whole life. My resume is something I don’t really have to speak, for I’m happy to have to play basketball. I think I have done an excellent of playing and I don’t know. It is not up to me, but I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I am going to continue to get better and continue to smile and enjoy life,” Howard told Robinson.

ESPN NBA Analyst Mark Jackson Thinks Howard is a Hall of Famer

“He has played outstanding for the Lakers and will be an impactful player for them whether it is in the starting lineup or off the bench. An all-time great defender at the center position, and an all-time great rebounder at the center position. People might not want to acknowledge it this guy is a future Hall of Famer, and don’t tweet me google his stats. Then compare them to the folks in the Hall of Fame,” said Mark Jackson during the Lakers-Warriors broadcast earlier tonight.

ESPN’s Mike Breen on Dwight’s stats

” Just to support what you are saying, five-time rebounding leader, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All NBA First Team, and eight All-Star Teams,” said Mike Breen.

“That was all early on in his career, and lead that Magic team ten years ago to the NBA Finals. But obviously, things haven’t been great lately for Howard. Hoping for a resurrection here in Los Angeles,” said Breen.

