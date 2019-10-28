Lakers Reveal When DeMarcus Cousins Could Return This Season

It looks like DeMarcus Cousins isn’t out for the season — maybe.

As head coach Frank Vogel revealed before the Los Angeles Lakers‘ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, the team hasn’t closed the door on Cousins returning from a torn ACL he suffered back in August.

In fact, Vogel so far as to say that the 29-year-old center could be back by the time the playoffs roll around — which would be as early as April.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“We’ve not closed the door on that,” Vogel said Sunday before the Lakers played the Charlotte Hornets. “We’ll just — we’re going to be a wait and see. With these injuries that are long rehabs, you have to see and take it kind of month to month and see where he’s at. But we’ve not closed the door on a possible return for him.”

The 6-foot-11 big man had inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal prior to his injury.

Cousins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a summer pickup game. The injury happened just four months after the veteran big man suffered a torn left quadriceps in the first round of the playoffs. The injury sidelined him until the 2019 NBA Finals.

Furthermore, it hasn’t even been a full year since Cousins made his return from a torn Achilles that he suffered as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season. Cousins would eventually make his return — and Golden State Warriors debut — in January of the 2018-19 season.

How Lakers Can Still Use DPE Even if Cousins Returns

Since suffering his injury, the Lakers have filled Cousins’ spot by bringing back Dwight Howard. With that said, the Lakers did apply for a $1.75 million player exception and were granted it.

McMenamin explains how the Lakers can use the DPE and how the process works.

“The Lakers scrambled to fill his spot at center, signing Dwight Howard to a veterans minimum deal, and they applied for and were granted a $1.75 million disabled player exception (half of Cousins’ salary), which they must use by March 10 on a replacement player, or it will expire. In order to qualify for the DPE, an NBA-appointed doctor has to rule a player “substantially more likely than not” to be sidelined through June 15 — the end of the NBA Finals. But should L.A. use the exception and Cousins rehab himself back into shape, he would be eligible to return.”

Cousins to Start Traveling With Lakers Soon

The Lakers would more than welcome Cousins’ return as he was projected to be the team’s starting center this season. Instead, the Lakers have opted to go with JaVale McGee as the starting center during the team’s first three games of the season.

Prior to his injuries over recent seasons, Cousins was a bonafide All-Star. He’s made the All-Star team on four occasions, is a two-time All-NBA selection and posted a 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game prior to his Achilles injury with the Pelicans.

Although Cousins will not travel with the Lakers on their upcoming three-game road trip, the team is planning for the veteran to travel with them soon.

Considering he could make his return to the court this season, that would probably be a wise move.