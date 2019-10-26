Lions Injury Report: Detroit Down Top Defender vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions were dinged pretty severely last week as they played two physical NFC North battles, and those games were costly in terms of the team missing one of their best players for Week 8.

While the Lions will get one of their key lineman back in Da’Shawn Hand, the team also will lose a key cornerback in Darius Slay this week to injury for their contest against the New York Giants.

Here’s a look at the Lions injury statuses and designations for the week.

Nick Bawden, FB

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Status: Questionable

Bawden, the team’s fullback, surfaces on the list this week with a foot injury. He didn’t do anything on Wednesday, which certainly paints his ability to return in time for Sunday’s game in question. Bawden is an important part of the running game, so the Lions will miss him in a big way up front if he cannot go. He came back to practice Thursday and will play.

Mike Daniels, DT

Wednesday: No practice (Foot)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Status: Out

The Lions didn’t have Daniels in Green Bay and he didn’t play against Minnesota, and it doesn’t look like he will be a go this week as the team gets going again. He missed practice another day this week with the same injury that has kept him out of the last two games. The Lions are trying to nurse Daniels back to health, but it’s fair to wonder if this injury was worse than Matt Patricia led on when he said it was a day to day thing a few weeks back. Daniels did return on Thursday for the first time in just over a month. He won’t go, but is clawing back for the future.

Darius Slay, CB

Wednesday: No practice (Hamstring)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Status: Out

Slay played last week in spite of hamstring trouble, which was left over from a few weeks back in Philadelphia. It didn’t seem to give Slay much trouble in Green Bay, but he was injured quickly in the game against the Vikings, and missed badly as the Minnesota offense carved the Lions up. With Slay sitting out, it’s fair to wonder if the Lions can get him back in time in order to play a big role. No practice two straight days is a bad sign for him, and by missing Friday, he cemented he was out.

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Wednesday: Limited practice (Knee)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Status: Out

The Lions didn’t have Oruwariye last week in addition to the week before that, and with him being limited at cornerback, his status is once again up in the air this weekend when the team faces the Giants. Obviously, the knee injury is going to take some time to shake off, which looks to be the case. He’s limited, but will be worth watching to see if the Lions rush him back. He will sit Sunday.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: Full practice (Elbow)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Status: In

The Lions keep trying to inch Hand back to health and building off a solid week last week in which he was limited late, he finally comes back full this week. That’s good news for the Lions, who need Hand to return to impact their defensive front. This might not mean much for his status this week, as the Lions got him back on the field last week and then held him out of the game. Detroit could miss Hand another week as they attempt to ease him back off the elbow, but at the very least, this is progressing in the right way. The fact he practices two straight days is a good thing.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (Groin)

Thursday: No practice (Resting veteran)

Friday: Limited practice

Status: Questionable

Harrison was lost in the game against the Vikings, but the good news is he was merely limited to start the week. The Lions can ill afford to miss Harrison’s big body up front, so they will have to hope he can get back in time. The rest he gets Thursday could set him up to feel better for the weekend.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: Full practice (Hip)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Status: In

Stafford, unsurprisingly, played and played well in Green Bay and then against Minnesota with the same injury. The hip injury is still bothering him obviously, but it’s not wise to think he will do anything other than play all things considered as tough as Stafford always is, especially when he’s been showing up in practice routinely.

READ NEXT: Lions Reveal Tough Kerryon Johnson Injury News