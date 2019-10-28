Golden Tate Showers Lions’ Kenny Golladay With Praise

Golden Tate got to know Kenny Golladay when the duo played with the Detroit Lions, and the fellow wideout wasn’t impressed with what the rookie could do at first.

Apparently, that changed in a big way. Over time, Tate said that he got to see first hand how good Golladay could be and how motivated he was to take the next step. Since, Tate has simply been able to be a fan like everyone and watch what Golladay can do to develop and impress everyone with his big play ability.

Tate had a front row seat to watch the Golladay explosion with the Lions on Sunday over his New York Giants, and gave folks a bit of a history lesson in terms of what the history of Golladay in Detroit was from his vantage point.

“When he first got there, I was like, ‘This dude is not very good.’ He quickly, quickly changed that,” Tate said after the game. “His work ethic – he showed up wanting to be good. In his first year, he showed us some glimpses of wanting to be amazing. The second year he did amazing. And – he’s on his third year now, right? His third year, he’s just thriving. He’s thriving. It’s been fun to watch him grow. To be drafted in the third round and doing the job he’s doing – they’re dangerous over there between him, Marvin (Jones), and Danny (Amendola) and T.J. (Hockenson).”

According to Tate, it didn’t take long for Golladay to make his big impression.

“It was by training camp. I think that first game he came out and did something – he had a diving catch and I was like ‘OK, this is the real deal.’ So I’m happy to see him do well. He’s a guy I’ll follow forever. I’ll always root for him,” he said.

Quick Start

Golladay turned in plenty of big plays on the afternoon to beat the Giants in scoring two touchdowns and gaining 123 yards. He did fumble the ball, but that hardly overshadowed what Golladay did for the Detroit offense in the second half. The Lions needed a big lift, and Golladay gave it to them with his second half explosion.

So far this season, Golladay has put up 385 yards and 4 touchdowns and continues to be a force for the Lions. It would not be a shock to see him go well over 1,000 yards receiving, especially with how consistent Matthew Stafford is playing thus far this season.

Golladay is off fast in terms of 2019 and his career, something everyone who watches him like Tate would likely agree with.

Strange Returns

This was Tate’s first game against the Lions since he was dealt nearly exactly one year ago at the trade deadline, and as the wideout admitted, it was more than a little strange to compete at his former home against his old team.

“I would say it kind of hit once I walked in. For the first time, I wasn’t walking in through my normal entrance. I had to walk all the way around and down that tunnel, and once in I had to take the long way. It was good to come back, unfortunately we left with a loss,” Tate told the media afterward about his return to Detroit.

Tate wasted no time getting comfortable though. While he admitted the Detroit defense did a nice job on him, Tate still managed to put up some numbers, collecting 85 yards through the air. He might have felt a tinge of regret getting to watch his former teammate ball out as well.

