Kenny Golladay Leads List of Most Impressive Lions so far

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a solid start to the 2019 season and all that comes with such a feat. This positive start would not have happened if not for the exploits of plenty of players on the field.

What players have had the most impressive starts thus far this season and have been the ones driving the bus for the team in terms of production?

Here’s a look at the players who have been the most significant for the Lions in terms of production thus far this year, and as a result, most impressive.

Kenny Golladay, WR

There is little to say which hasn’t already been said about what Golladay has brought to the table in his Detroit career. 2019 could end up being his best season yet and the year in which the wideout truly breaks out for the team. So far, Golladay has been the top player on the Lions in terms of hauling in eye popping catches as well as honest production, and that has been one of the biggest positives for the Detroit offense this season. Arguably, Golladay is helping to drive the bus.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Devon Kennard, LB

For a second straight year, the Lions have managed to unleash Kennard as a pass rusher given his 3 sacks thus far this season and 15 tackles. When he signed as a free agent a few years back, there was some question as to his fit in Matt Patricia’s defense, but so far, Kennard has answered those questions in a big way with some of his nice play thus far during the year. The Lions have had questions up front in the early part of the year with their defensive line due to health, but Kennard has come through in a big way with some much needed production.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Most years, Lions fans can count on their quarterback making big plays with his arm, but this season, there are some excellent statistics behind what Stafford has been able to do. He’s thrown for 9 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions while going for 1,222 yards passing. Best yet, he’s going to shatter some big numbers this coming season which will only move him further up the NFL’s all time list for a passer. Stafford has been cool, calm and under control thus far for the Lions in helping the team to their good start. For a guy who always gets plenty of the blame, it’s finally time for him to collect some credit.

Tracy Walker, S

Many might be surprised to see Walker on a list like this, but the safety in his second full year on the job hasn’t looked out of place in Patricia’s defense whatsoever. Thus far this season, Walker has collected 36 combined tackles, 1 interception and 3 passes defended. He’s been one of the leaders of the group and has played well and tackled well. His emergence has been huge for a Lions defense which had multiple questions at safety after the retirement of Glover Quin. It has been excellent to see Walker’s emergence right off the bat in 2019.

Frank Ragnow, C

Many wondered why the Lions picked the center up a few years ago in the draft, but now, just a year after his rookie season, Ragnow is leading the way up front for Detroit’s dominant line. Thus far this season, Ragnow’s move to center has helped become a catalyst for the rebirth of the whole offensive front. He’s playing confident football and looking like the player many said would be a fixture along the offensive line for decades.

READ NEXT: Barry Sanders: Matthew Stafford Elite