EX-Magic Thinks Markelle Fultz Has a Great Opportunity in Orlando

Markelle Fultz prior Saturday’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs hadn’t played in an NBA game since last November as a member of the Philadephia Sixers. Fultz was dealing with a serious injury known as thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a neurogenic type of the disorder. It virtually “affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

Former Orlando Magic guard Darrell Armstong weighs-in on Markelle Fultz upcoming season

“I’m not sure about Fultz because of his shoulder injury, but it is a good fresh start for him with a different team. He gets a chance to go in fresh with training camp, and I think we will do well. He has an opportunity, and he has to take advantage of it. For Fultz. This is a big opportunity for him because he has to come out and have a great training camp, good preseason, and see where he goes from there, Darrell Armstong told me.

The Magic didn’t release a specific time that Fultz would make his return following his rehab or how the process was going. However, last week, a couple of videos surfaced featuring the former number one pick shooting jumpers in a decent motion.

During Magic Media Day, Fultz shared with the media, that he hasn’t felt this good since being drafted out of the University of Washington in 2017.

“Oh yeah, I feel really good. I’m just taking it day-by-day. Looking forward to the season. Getting a good sweat in and getting ready for the season.”

“It’s been a while. I haven’t really been like this since I’ve been drafted. I’ve overcome a lot,” said Fultz.

On Thursday, former Magic All-Star Tracy McGready was visiting the Magic practice facility and was asked about Fultz.

“I think we all want to see him do well,” McGrady said, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “He got off to a rough start, whatever that case was, but he’s here now. I think he’s in the right organization to really care for him physically, mentally, to get him going in the right direction. I just saw him practice. He looked damn good. We’re hoping the best for him, and I think he will do well here. I think this is a great home for him.”

Last Tuesday, Magic’s president of basketball operations Jeff Weitman sounded excited about Fultz’s return to the court, but also emphasize that they would remain patient with the three-year pro.

“It’s really important: Markelle just turned 21,” Weltman said. “You guys saw the work that he’s put in, and he’s shooting the ball freely. He’s in a really good place. I hope our fans are really excited to see this; this is why we’re doing this (opening this workout to the media).

“And, also, we are going to remain patient and we’re not going to put expectations or timelines on his development. He hasn’t played basketball in a year. He’s played 33 games total in his career, so it’s going to unfold the way it unfolds, as we always say with all of our young guys.”

As for Saturday’s game against the Spurs, the Magic came out victorious 125 to 89. Markelle Fultz had 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists in 17 minutes of play.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!