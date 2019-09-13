Lakers: Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady’s Defense Gets Eye-Opening Critique

Kobe Bryant is an NBA gem.

The 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA, The Black Mamba won five rings with the Lakers and closed his career with a heroic 60-point game againt the Utah Jazz to cap off his career.

In 20 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers; his only NBA ball club, Bryant became a five-time NBA Champion in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. The Lower Merion High School product also became a 17-time NBA All-Star (had 17 consecutive selections), was the NBA’s Slam Dunk Champion in 19997, scored 81 Points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Tracy McGrady was also a monster on the NBA court.

McGrady was special; so special the biggest rumor in 1997 was that the Bulls were looking to trade Scottie Pippen to acquire him.

In Jonathan Abrams’ book “Boys Among Men,” (H/T CBS Sports’ Matt Moore) it was revealed that Tracy McGrady was nearly traded to the Chicago Bulls for Scottie Pippen on draft night in 1997, but Michael Jordan vetoed it. McGrady confirmed that on an episode of ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols.

What’s it like to play against Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady?

“The best part about this one is none,” joked retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas in a chat with Dallas, Texas-based NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“I didn’t have to guard them.”

Gilbert Arenas was a three-time NBA All-Star during his NBA career.

The former Washington Wizards point guard averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his carer.

He weighed in more on McGrady:

“So, being that I didn’t have to guard them I didn’t have to worry about the defensive responsibilities of trying to stop them,” he told Landon Buford.

“I was apart of the team that Tracy McGrady scored 60 on. It was my first year in Washington and it was phenomenal, and he should’ve had 70 that night. He was just missing free-throws; 13 to be exact, which would’ve given him 70 plus if, he made them all.

And Kobe Bryant?

“Kobe Bryant was a whole animal,” said Arenas.

“When they were younger, it was hard to distinguish because they were both giving it there all. You could see that Kobe was a little bit less of the edge because he had Shaq putting up similar numbers, while T-Mac was doing it by himself. So, you said Kobe would be the harder player to stop, and when Shaq left, we were able to see it.”