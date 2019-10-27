Matt Breida Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Impact

It was a mostly positive opening half for the San Francisco 49ers after taking a 27-3 lead over the Carolina Panthers.

But on the final play of the half, running back Matt Breida suffered an ankle injury and was not on the field for the start of the third quarter. The 49ers announced it was an ankle injury and that he was questionable to return.

Breida led the 49ers in rushing last year with 814 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 261 yards receiving. But a pair of ankle injuries forced him to miss two games last season, one of many San Francisco players who endured injury-plagued seasons.

Once again, it is an ankle hampering Breida this time. He is still the 49ers leading rusher with 411 yards through the team’s first six games, though his receiving production has dropped with the acquisition of Tevin Coleman.

Pro Football Doc David Chao chimed in on Twitter, stating the injury doesn’t appear to be too serious:

Just before halftime, the 49ers running back appeared to injure his ankle. It looked like he rolled his left ankle, I expect it to be a left low inversion type ankle sprain. This injury doesn’t seem to be similar to his high ankle sprains from the past.

Depth in the Backfield

The 49ers, fortunately, have a ton of depth at the running back position.