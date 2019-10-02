Luka Doncic ‘Excited’ to Play With Kristaps Porzingis

This is the first time in 21 years that Dirk Nowitzki will not be playing with the Dallas Mavericks. But with a few new faces and Luke Doncic heading into year two, there were a number of storylines worth talking about, including the addition of Kristaps Porzingis.

Before any of the Doncic and Porzingis talk began on Monday during the team’s media day, head coach Rick Carlisle talked about not having the future Hall of Famer in uniform this season.

“You know, I’ve been saying this for the last two or three years when Dirk was no longer here, it would be the end of the world as we know it like that song goes,” said Rick Carlisle. “It’s really sad on some levels for sure. Here’s a guy who gave every last ounce of everything that he had to this organization, to this fan base, to all the teammates he had over 21 years.”

Luka Doncic Talks About Playing With Kristaps Porzingis This Season

Fortunately for the Mavericks, Dirk has left the team in great hands with the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, along with a former All-Star in Porzingis. Coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, Doncic is excited to play with Porziņģis this upcoming season.

“He is a great player and a great guy. So I am very excited,” said Doncic when asked about playing with Porzingis.

On February 6, 2018, then-Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis suffered a season-ending ACL injury to his left leg. The incident happened before halftime of a 103-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Knicks announced the severity of the injury roughly one hour after the game, as Newsday’s Al Iannazzone revealed. It was also revealed that Porzingis would need surgery and the timetable for his return would be provided once it was completed. Porzingis would begin the 2018-19 season on the injury list rehabbing for the Knicks before the organization decided to trade him on Jan. 31.

The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks agreed to trade Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and likely first-round draft pick compensation to New York, Per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In return, the Mavericks received Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke.

Sources: Full players involved in Knicks/Mavericks deal: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke to Dallas. Dennis Smith Jr., Wes Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and likely first-round draft pick compensation to New York. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2019

Back in February, Porzingis stated the plan was for him not to play the rest of the 2018-19 season. Although his leg was feeling great, he still wanted to be patient and do all of the little things necessary to get back on the court.

Kristaps Porzingis Talks Absence From Basketball & Luka Doncic

Porzingis was asked if he had any concerns after not playing basketball for almost a year and a half.

“Honestly, none at all. I feel great. In my mind, I always wanted to come back when I was 110 percent.

“I didn’t want to halfway do it – maybe I’m good, maybe I’m not so (good). So, I made sure I’m 100 percent healthy, and now I’m back,” Porzingis told Mavs.com reporter Dwain Price.

Porzingis proceeded to talk about teaming up with Doncic on the court for the upcoming season and detailed his excitement.

“I am extremely excited about that. I have never played with a guy like Luka,” said Porzingis. “His vision on the court, passing ability, his ability score, and take attention off his teammates.

That is something I haven’t really had a player like him. So, I am extremely excited and can wait for us to actually get some NBA minutes on the court. So, we can start creating that bond.”

Earlier this summer, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Porzingis and the Mavericks agreed to a five-year, $158 million deal.

The Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have reached agreement on a new five-year, $158 million contract, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his NBA career.

READ NEXT: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Gets Ultimate Praise from Hall of Famer Julius Erving