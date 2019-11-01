Mohamed Sanu Fantasy: Should You Start Patriots WR vs Ravens?

The New England Patriots upgraded their receiving game just ahead of the 2019 trade deadline by bringing in veteran Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta.

The move came at an opportune time, right as the Patriots placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve. Gordon was released the Thursday before New England’s Week 9 matchup at the Baltimore Ravens, meaning the Patriots have placed their trust fully in Sanu.

How will the veteran react under increased pressure? Though he only caught two passes in his Patriots’ debut during a rainy victory over the Cleveland Browns, Sanu’s involvement with the offense came in different areas.

On certain routes, Sanu was able to draw defenders forcing throws to other open receivers. He also showcased tremendous run-blocking abilities. Though those don’t show up on the stat sheet, these little things make for increased snaps meaning the opportunities will be there for Sanu to go off on Sunday night.

Mohamed Sanu Matchup vs Baltimore

The Ravens are off to a 5-2 start, but much of their success on the defensive side of the ball has come by stopping the run. When it comes to passing defense, Baltimore ranks 26th in the NFL this season allowing 265 yards per game through the air.

Much of that comes from an inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, only recording 12 sacks on the season — good for 28th in the NFL. With increased time to throw, Brady will make sure he gets an open look and what a better way to get Sanu involved then by letting his routes play out completely.

Sanu is versatile in that he can get open quickly but also beat receivers on long routes over the middle. And he’ll get to showcase this ability against one of his most familiar foes.

In eight career games against Baltimore, however, Sanu has yet to put in a big-time performance. He averages just 33 yards per game against the Ravens through his career on just 2.4 receptions per game. And in that time, he has never found the endzone and only recorded a catch percentage of 55 percent.

Should You Start Sanu vs Baltimore?

The Patriots could be in for a shootout against the Ravens on Sunday night, something uncharacteristic of a Patriots’ team with such a stout defense this season.

That will involve a heavy passing offense for New England, one that could bring about big numbers from both Sanu and Julian Edelman. The Patriots may try to keep the Baltimore defense on the field for as long as possible to keep their own defense fresh against Lamar Jackson.

In doing so, short passes and runs will be the name of the game, both of which involve Sanu heavily. With Sanu having an extra week to get acquainted with the Patriots’ offense, it could mean a larger appetite of targets on Sunday for the veteran receiver. So if you need a boost from the receiver position, look for Sanu at WR2 to do the job.

