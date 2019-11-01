Tom Brady Posts Picture of Rival QB as a Scarecrow

During their primes, the rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was one of the most anticipated games of the season. With a competitive rivalry on the field, Brady and the elder Manning garnered respect for each other fueled by their continuous success.

Since Manning retired, Brady has gone onto pass a few of his records but the two remain friendly. And on Halloween, Brady took a friendly jab at Peyton during his trick-or-treating rounds around New England. Brady stumbled upon a scarecrow dressed as Peyton Manning in a front yard and took to Instagram to share the discovery.

Tom Brady really did that to Peyton Manning 😂 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/DbVRDjU6rW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Throughout his career in both Indianapolis and Denver, Manning was universally disliked throughout New England, viewed as the antagonist of the league to Brady. It seems that has continued well into the future Hall-of-Famer’s retirement as New Englanders don’t tend to forget.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Brady vs Manning Got Heated

The two top quarterbacks of the generation met 17 times over the course of their career in both the regular and postseason, including in Brady’s first career start when the 0-2 Patriots began to turn things around in their 2001 Super Bowl season with a 44-13 win over Manning’s Colts in Foxboro Stadium.

Overall, Brady had an 11-6 edge in the series, but Manning owned the postseason matchup with a 3-2 edge. Brady’s New England Patriots beat Manning’s Colts in their first two postseason matchups during the 2003 and 2004 Super Bowl runs.

Manning got his first playoff win over Brady by engineering a miracle comeback from 21-3 down at halftime in the 2006 AFC Championship en route to his first Super Bowl. He also took down Brady in the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship games as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Brady’s final win over Manning came in their last regular-season meeting on November 2, 2014, in the form of a 43-21 win over Denver that featured a Julian Edelman punt return touchdown and a ridiculous catch by Rob Gronkowski at the goal-line.

Brady’s Costume Though…

Tom Brady always brings the heat with his costumes on Halloween. From his couples’ costume with wife Gisele Bundchen featuring avocado toast, a TB12 delicacy to his recreation of the famous Bigfoot footage in his own backyard, he usually knows how to dress up properly for the favorite holiday.

This year, with Star Wars fever at an all-time high, Brady donned a Stormtrooper costume alongside one of his family dogs.

The caption was also very apropos given the 42-year-old showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. But by Thursday, the issue appeared to clear up and he was completely removed from the injury report.

Perhaps his shoulder was sore from a battle on the dark side, but fortunately for New England, he is just fine to go on Sunday night against the Ravens.

READ NEXT: Julian Edelman Releases Boogeymen Trailer Just Before Halloween [WATCH]