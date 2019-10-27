Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Encouraged After Injury

Patrick Mahomes’ injury against the Broncos was a scary moment, especially for his girlfriend Brittany Matthews. The good news is that while Mahomes will miss some time, the MRI results were not as bad as many originally feared.

Matthews has been tweeting various updates about Mahomes’ injury and doing her best to keep everyone encouraged.

“🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thanks guys…Was not how I expected today to go, just jumped right on a flight to be home when my boy gets there! ❤️🙏🏼…Such a blessing! He’s strong❤️,” Matthews posted in subsequent tweets after the injury.

Mahomes and Matthews are high school sweethearts. Matthews played soccer at UT-Tyler and started a personal training business in the Kansas City area.

The Couple’s 2 Dogs, Steel & Silver, Have Been Encouraging to Mahomes Since the Injury

The good news is that Mahomes appears to be getting a little extra love from the couple’s two dogs, Steel and Silver. Matthews noted that they have very good boys since Mahomes suffered his recent setback.

“Steel & silver will not leave their daddy’s side at night❤️ these babies snuggles & love will always make everything better!” Matthews noted.

Matthews later suggested that the Chiefs add Steel as the team’s “emotional support dog” as he has already been practicing with the Kansas City quarterback.

“I think the chiefs need to get an emotinal support dog, and it should be steel…Just imagine getting injured then getting to cuddle with a dog the whole flight home❤️ would make ya smile😃,” Matthews joked on Twitter.

Matthews Called the MRI Results “Such a Blessing”

So far, it has been good news for Mahomes since the injury. Mahomes’ reported return timeline has varied but most expect him to miss at least three games. Matthews retweeted a story from Arrowhead Pride and called the MRI results a “blessing.”

“Such a blessing🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Matthews tweeted along with the story.

Mahomes also took to Twitter after the game to offer a few kind words to fans. The Chiefs quarterback noted that “everything looking good so far.”

“Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes said on Twitter.

Mahomes Is Already Back to Practice & Could Beat the Projected 3-to-6 Week Return Timeline

Mahomes is already back on the practice field which is a good sign for the Chiefs quarterback potentially playing sooner than initially expected. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mahomes is looking to beat the three-week timeline.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap Thursday night against Denver, could return in three weeks, if not sooner, league sources told ESPN. The Chiefs are expected to exercise extreme caution with Mahomes, and the time off will allow him to rest his knee and high ankle sprain.

Given how the play initially looked, it sounds like good news is ahead for both Mahomes and Matthews.