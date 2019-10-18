Patrick Mahomes’ Knee Injury: Latest Updates & MRI Results

The Chiefs are awaiting the MRI results of Patrick Mahomes’ injured knee to learn the projected return timeline for the Kansas City quarterback. NFL Network’s Peter Schrags reported that the MRI is scheduled to take place at the Kansas City Medical Center at 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday, October 18. We will update this page with the results as soon as they are released, but here is what we know so far about Mahomes’ injury.

“There’s an MRI today at the University of Kansas Medical Center at 12 pm CST. There’s optimism this morning, but it’s a cautious optimism. It’s all about the MRI today and the ligaments,” Schrags said on Good Morning Football.

The early diagnosis is a dislocated patella but the MRI results will reveal just how long the quarterback will be sidelined. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs are expecting to be without Mahomes for at least three weeks, but it could be longer based on the MRI.

“The early returns are in for #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), who is expected to be out at least 3 weeks. The MRI will tell if that’s all he’s out, or if it’s much more,” Rapoport tweeted.

Mahomes also tweeted out his own optimism after the Chiefs win. The Kansas City quarterback noted that “everything looks good so far.”

“Awesome team win! Love my brothers! Thank you for all the prayers! Everything looking good so far! #GodisGood #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes noted on Twitter.

The Best-Case Scenario for Mahomes Is the QB Misses 3 Weeks

.@Mark_Sanchez had a very similar injury to Patrick Mahomes. He's worried this will cause the Chiefs QB to be more prone to re-injury. pic.twitter.com/KqYrgaIecu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 18, 2019

Multiple reports indicate the Chiefs are hoping for a best-case scenario which would be a three-week timeline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted that there is the potential for a more serious prognosis based on the results.

“Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

The good news for Chiefs fans is that Kansas City has a top-notch medical staff. ESPN’s medical expert Stephania Bell praised the Chiefs’ chances of getting Mahomes back to full health.

“I will say this. Outstanding medical staff in Kansas City…as evidenced in particular by their recent management of Tyreek Hill’s unusual but serious injury. @proatc and crew will have Mahomes on an excellent program to get him back to full health,” Bell tweeted.

If Mahomes’ Injury Requires Surgery, It Would Likely Mean the Chiefs’ Quarterback Would Miss the Rest of the Season

They really just popped Patrick Mahomes knee cap back into place #SNF pic.twitter.com/jaRQh7jehR — ONE (@tbecker_1) October 18, 2019

Not everyone is as optimistic, former NFL team doctor David Chao noted there is still a possibility of surgery. Depending on the results, Mahomes could risk further injury by not opting for surgery.

Chao detailed the potential outcomes in an article for The San Diego Union-Tribune including the recovery from the surgery which is projected to be six to nine months.