Mid-Season Report Card: Which Patriots Got Highest Grades?

It’s hard to believe but the New England Patriots have reached the midpoint of the 2019 season and are undefeated through the first eight games.

While much of this season has been positive for the Patriots, there is still some drama brewing and the inevitable injury bug plaguing mostly the offense. Through all of that adversity, the Patriots are still averaging 30 points per game and obliterating most of its opponents on both sides of the ball.

With certain positions performing better than others, it’s a perfect time to evaluate the team with a mid-season report card.

Quarterback — B+

Tom Brady B+

For a 42-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady is still showing ridiculous athleticism and his field vision and pocket awareness hasn’t diminished at all. There was a concern after his interception total climbed last year but most of that came on drops or deflections by receivers. Brady is clearly still capable though he is starting to show his age at times. On a few occasions, he has missed open receivers downfield but some of that stems from poor protection.

Running Backs — B-

Sony Michel B- James White B Rex Burkhead N/A Brandon Bolden B

Sony Michel has been strong in spurts, but nearly half of his runs have gone for no gain or a loss of yards. When he breaks downfield, defenders beware, but he has yet to really control a game the way he did down the stretch last year. James White hasn’t been as involved offensively as some may like, but his blocking continues to be among the league’s best. Bolden has shown his strength around the goal-line and in the passing and even lined up as a fullback out of necessity.

Wide Receivers — A-

Phillip Dorsett A Julian Edelman A Josh Gordon C+ Jakobi Meyers B Gunner Olszewski B Mohamed Sanu N/A Antonio Brown N /A

Dorsett and Edelman are each having tremendous seasons with the latter on pace to set career highs in most statistical categories along with earning a sure Pro Bowl selection. Rookies Meyers and Olszewski have each performed well in limited duties but have shown a big upside and development already. As for the injured Gordon, this season was more disappointing than anything. What was supposed to be a redemption opportunity turned into Gordon’s role diminishing before a controversial injury designation ended his season.

Tight Ends / Fullbacks — B-

Matt LaCosse B- Ryan Izzo B- James Develin N/A Jakob Johnson B- Ben Watson B Eric Tomlinson N/A

When LaCosse and Izzo are healthy, the two have each shown signs of being a starting-caliber tight end. LaCosse is better at blocking while Izzo has turned into a more reliable receiving threat. Ben Watson has even looked sharp since coming back, lining up in several different schemes. Rookie Jakob Johnson had his season cut short, but he showed quick and vast improvement as well. Boy, do the Patriots miss James Develin who played in just two games.

Offensive Line — C-

Joe Thuney B- Shaq Mason C Marcus Cannon C- Marshall Newhouse D- Ted Karras C+

To save space and time, we’ll just do the starting five. And yikes, it’s worse than we thought. Marshall Newhouse has allowed eight sacks in six games and both Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon have allowed nine pressures each through the midpoint. Joe Thuney has really been carrying the line while Ted Karras has improved in his new role though his run protection needs a little work. The offensive line struggles have been the cause of the offensive struggles.

Defensive Line — B+

Adam Butler A- Deatrich Wise B+ Shilique Calhoun B Lawrence Guy B+ Danny Shelton B John Simon A- Chase Winovich B+

Have to leave room for improvement here but honestly, there’s not much more improvement to be had. Sure, the run defense has struggled at times but it’s been overall successful. Butler and Simon are two of the most underrated lineman in the NFL and it shows this year. Winovich is molding into a franchise player and Guy has become a leader in the middle.

Linebackers — A-

Ja’Whaun Bentley B Elandon Roberts B+ Kyle Van Noy A Dont’a Hightower A- Jamie Collins A

The Boogeymen! Van Noy and Collins are playing like All-Pros and Hightower isn’t far off the pace himself. Roberts was voted a captain and is incredibly versatile. Bentley is the only one of the group that has really struggled but still has managed to hold his own at a position laden with stars.

Defensive Backs — A-

Stephon Gilmore A Patrick Chung B Duron Harmon B+ Devin McCourty A Jason McCourty B+ J.C. Jackson B+ Jonathan Jones A- Terrence Brooks B

The Ghosts! Gilmore is hands down the best corner in the game and Devin McCourty has to be considered for an All-Pro nod this season as well. Those who have struggled haven’t even been that bad. Chung’s coverage is questionable this season, Jason McCourty has been targeted the most, but both have still done well. Jones is becoming one of the league’s best nickel corners as well and it’s a good thing the Patriots locked him up for a few years.

Special Teams — B-

Stephen Gostkowski C Mike Nugent C Jake Bailey B Matthew Slater A-

The kicking game has been woeful for New England this season. Gostkowski gets the benefit of the doubt given he tried to play through an injury, but Nugent has really filled in as well as the Patriots may have hoped. Rookie punter Bailey is among the league leaders in punts this season and is averaging 44.4 yards per punt — 25th in the NFL. As for Slater, he continues to define the gunner position in the NFL and has enjoyed one of his best years yet.

