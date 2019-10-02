Patriots Bring Back Defensive Back for Special Teams Help

The New England Patriots added some help on defense and special teams by bringing back a familiar face.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported New England had resigned Jordan Richards after Oakland had released him out of training camp. Richards spent the 2018 season with the Atlanta Falcons, recording career-highs in tackles (39) and passes defended (3) in just 12 games.

The Patriots are signing veteran S Jordan Richards, per source. Richards, who started 12 games for the Falcons last season, spent 2015-2017 in New England. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2019

New England had created an extra roster spot on Tuesday after cutting offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch after just two weeks with the team. They also released wide receiver Cameron Meredith from the PUP list and linebacker Scooby Wright from the practice squad.

With tight end Ben Watson given a roster exemption by the NFL, the Patriots can temporarily carry 54 players until Watson is ready to play in a game. Richards could be present to fill a role but also may be here to stay again, signaling the end for another member of the roster.

That could result in new backup quarterback Cody Kessler being let loose or another player hitting injured reserve.

Back To His Roots

Richards might best be known in New England for unexpectedly playing a big role in Super Bowl LII ahead of the Patriots top corner at the time Malcolm Butler. Richards played in 16 snaps (21 percent) during Super Bowl LII, registering four tackles and an assist on special teams while Butler’s lone snap came with the punt unit.

During his time with the Patriots, Richards was more a role player than anything and saw most of his playing time on special teams. Though he did help New England out when injuries to the secondary became plentiful and showed flashes in short spurts at his natural position.

In this second stint, Richards will likely return to that depth and special teams role for New England. The Patriots have been hit hard early this season with injuries. But the most unheralded loss may have come in the preseason when linebacker Brandon King suffered a season-ending leg injury.

With no one to directly replace King’s production on the roster, New England has had to get inventive. But through it all, no one has been able to match King’s playmaking ability and explosiveness on special teams. Now, with Richards back on the roster, New England has the benefit of another special teamer who can help correct some issues in the Patriots’ punt and kickoff coverage.

What This Means for Patriots Secondary

This move means more for the special teams unit than anything but provides an extra body in the defensive backs room who can help get younger players up to speed.

Fellow second-round pick Joejuan Williams could benefit most from having Richards back with the team. Williams has shown his versatility at corner and safety, much like Richards, and can even play special teams if needed.

Richards could be back to help Williams develop into more of a long-term project for the Patriots while the veteran’s return to the team may only be temporary.

It also pushes role-playing safeties like Terrence Brooks and Nate Ebner to improve their special teams play so as to not lose playing time. Brooks, who was considered to be a potential defensive player out of training camp, hasn’t really made a tremendous impact since arriving in New England.

