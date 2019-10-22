Patriots Trade for Mohamed Sanu & Send a Pick to Falcons

The New England Patriots have traded for Mohamed Sanu and are sending a second-round pick to the Falcons, per ESPN. It is no secret the Patriots have been looking to add another wide receiver, especially since Antonio Brown was released from the team.

“Source: The #Patriots have traded for #Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a 2nd rounder. They tried during the draft, Atlanta held off, finally get him now,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The Patriots are one of two undefeated teams, and the move gives Tom Brady another consistent weapon. New England’s top receivers Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman have both been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Sanu has the potential to steal the Patriots’ WR2 spot from Gordon. New England paid a high price tag for the veteran showing just how much they thought of the former Falcons receiver. It also makes sense for a Falcons team where the season has obviously become lost, and the second-round pick will help Atlanta in their rebuilding efforts.

“Patriots needed more offensive help, period. They had been trying to trade for Mohamed Sanu since before the 2019 draft. As Atlanta’s season continued to go south, Falcons began looking out long term while Patriots are upgrading for short term. Sanu for a 2,” Schefter tweeted.

Sanu Can Still Play at a High Level

For those wondering what Sanu brings to the table, the wide receiver can still play at a high level and has been one of the most consistent Falcons offensive players this season. Having attended several Falcons training camp practices, Sanu was consistently making plays and brought that same production to the regular season. The Falcons also utilized Sanu in the wildcat formation where he would either run with the ball, hand-off or pass, but it remains to be seen whether the Patriots will utilize the receiver in the same way.

Sanu’s fantasy football value may see a bit of an uptick given the receiver could have a larger role. Sanu could already be counted on for about 10-12 points each week in PPR leagues and remains firmly in the WR3 category with the Patriots. The good news for Sanu is he moves from a crowded Falcons receivers room to a Patriots team that has been looking to upgrade the position.

The Move Firmly Establishes Calvin Ridley as the Falcons WR2

Sanu managed to produce this season despite Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper also eating up targets from Matt Ryan. Much will be made about this deal for the Patriots, but the Falcons are also signaling that Ridley is firmly their WR2.

Atlanta has plenty of holes on the roster, but Jones along with Ridley form one of the best-receiving duos in the NFL. Prior to the season, Sanu called the group the best receiving core in the NFL.

“”Without a doubt. That’s not a question,” Sanu said, per 92.9 The Game. “It ain’t even a trio, it’s the group. Period. Everyone’s nice in that room.”