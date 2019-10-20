Raiders Inactives: New Wide Receiver, Trent Brown out vs. Packers

Things didn’t look good for Trent Brown’s playing status heading into the Oakland Raiders‘ matchup with the Green Bay Packers and it’s now confirmed he won’t play. He suffered a calf strain at Monday’s practice and hasn’t recovered.

Brown is far from the team’s only inactive. New wide receiver Zay Jones won’t be making his Raiders debut just yet as he is still learning the offense. Dwayne Harris, Arden Key, DeShone Kizer, Keisean Nixon and Tyrell Williams are all inactive. That means Oakland is without three starters for this matchup.

Good news: Gabe Jackson wasn’t on the inactive list, so it looks like he’ll be making his season debut. It’s unclear if he’ll start, but having him on the field is a very positive sign. He’s been a big part of the Raider offensive line for several years now and his return should help with interior blocking.

