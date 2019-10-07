The Oakland Raiders surprised the NFL with their big win over the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. It wasn’t a pretty second half after a nearly perfect first half, but Jon Gruden’s squad got the job done. Oakland made big plays on all levels. Josh Jacobs ran all over the Bears, the defense created a couple of turnovers and recently-acquired Trevor Davis had a big punt return. It was a complete performance and the game could have been a blowout if the team didn’t make some critical mistakes which almost caused it to slip away from them.

The Raiders were able to survive those mistakes and this is the kind of statement win they needed. The team should begin getting more respect from the media and the NFL in general. Yes, there will be detractors who will point to the fact that the Bears starting quarterback was out, but it was a big win regardless. Players for the silver and black are ready to keep proving everyone wrong.

Raiders’ Maurice Hurst Calls out ESPN to Their Face [WATCH]

When your team has only made it to the playoffs once since 2002, it’s easy for those in the media to dismiss you. Especially since the team brought back Jon Gruden, it seems like those in the media don’t believe in Oakland. Well, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is tired of it.

“If you watch any of the ESPN channels, nobody’s talking about us,” said Hurst in a post-game interview while an ESPN mic was directly in his face.

He was also asked if it was frustrating that his team is getting disregarded and he acknowledged that it was. It’s going to be hard to disregard the Raiders after a win like this. The Bears are a team with Super Bowl aspirations and are coming off a 12-4 season. This was the kind of win Oakland needs to have if they’re going to make it to the playoffs this year. What also makes the win sweeter is that it will potentially lead to the Bears having a higher draft pick in the first round, which the Raiders currently own.

Hurst Had His Breakout Game of the Season Against the Bears

Maurice Hurst had some big expectations heading into 2019 after leading the Raiders in sacks during his rookie season. He’s had a slow start and didn’t get a sack through the team’s first four games. Well, that changed against the Bears as he registered two, including on the last play of the game. He was called for roughing the passer that overturned an interception, but it looked like a bad call by the referees.

If Oakland can get Hurst going, their defense could be solid. Benson Mayowa is in the midst of a career year Maxx Crosby has come on really strong in the last two games. Clelin Ferrell should keep getting better once he returns to the field. The Raider defensive line is young, but filled with potential. The unit should keep getting better each week. A four sack game is a good start and they should pass last season’s sack total of 13 within the next couple of games.

