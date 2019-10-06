Raiders Hilariously Troll ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Who Was Rooting for Bears

The Oakland Raiders may have gotten blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in London a year ago, but they didn’t repeat that kind of performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Outside of a few critical mistakes, Oakland dominated the Bears on both offense and defense. The final score was closer than it should’ve been, but that shouldn’t discount how impressive the Raiders were through most of the game against a very good team.

The silver and black were technically the home team, but it was a Bears crowd. It definitely felt like an away game for the Raiders. However, Oakland got the last laugh after pulling off an exciting win.

Raiders Twitter Trolls Sophie Turner After Win vs. Bears

The Queen in the North herself was at Sunday’s game sporting a Bears jersey. Apparently, Chicago has a big following across the pond. Sophie Turner is fresh off an Emmy nomination for her work in the final season of Game of Thrones. It’s no secret that people were displeased with how the hit show ended and the Raiders’ official Twitter account took the chance to throw shade at her after the win.

That game had a better finish than Thrones. #RaiderNation https://t.co/jvxCdHUC92 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 6, 2019

“That game had a better finish than Thrones. #RaiderNation,” commented the Raiders on a video she posted showing her Bears fandom.

That’s a pretty solid diss considering the wounds are still fresh from the debacle that was the final season of Game of Thrones. After the team’s impressive performance, there may be more Raider fans in London the next time they make the trip.

This Raiders Team Is Difficult to Figure Out

One thing is for sure through five weeks of football and that is that every game is going to be a toss-up for this Raiders team. Oakland started off the season with a dominant win over the Denver Broncos and then laid an egg against the Kansas City Chiefs after a strong first quarter. They then proceeded to get blown out by an average Minnesota Vikings team. They followed that game with a win over a decent Indianapolis Colts team that was banged up. Nobody expected them to beat the Bears, but they somehow pulled it off.

This is not the same team that it was in 2018 at all. This team is actually competitive and can get big wins. Jon Gruden’s squad still has work to do and they have to mitigate costly mistakes. Considering Oakland put up 24 points on the number two scoring defense in the NFL while they were missing their number one receiver is very impressive. Gruden is known for being a quarterback “guru”, but this is and should remain a run-first team.

Week 7’s game against the Green Bay Packers will be the most interesting game of the season so far. The Raiders will be coming off a bye week and playing a legit Super Bowl contender. If Oakland can keep it competitive and maybe even pull off the road win, their bandwagon is about to get really full.

