Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Epically Trolls Aaron Rodgers After Sack [WATCH]

The Oakland Raiders are playing their second straight game against an NFC North opponent and in both games, rookie Maxx Crosby has a sack. He had his first career sack against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and now he can add a sack of Aaron Rodgers to his resume. Not only did he take down the legendary quarterback on a third down, but he also proceeded to troll him big time.

One of the most savage sack celebrations of the year 😳@CrosbyMaxx pic.twitter.com/Nc4QUXqojn — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

After Crosby takes him down, he gets up and does Rodgers’ famous “discount double-check” celebration. That’s pretty savage for the rookie they call Madd Maxx. He’s showing a lot of confidence early in his career. The Raiders desperately need pass rush help, so it’s a very positive sign that Crosby has back-to-back games with sacks. Oakland is among the NFL’s worst in sacking the quarterback, but they have some young pass rushers that are showing promise.

Tony Romo Thinks Crosby Will Be a Pro Bowler

The Raiders used their first pick in the draft to select Clelin Ferrell, a pass rusher. However, he’s been disappointing so far this season. He’s only notched one sack in the four games he’s played. In fact, he’s been outplayed by fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby. Madd Maxx has been playing so well that Tony Romo said during CBS’ broadcast of the game that he believes Crosby will be a multi-time pro bowler.

Tony Romo predicting Maxx Crosby to be a multi-time Pro Bowler. 👀 — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) October 20, 2019

That’s incredibly high praise for a rookie who was considered pretty raw coming out of college. He’s proven that he’s more than ready to play in the NFL. He’s impressed with his high motor and Jon Gruden has noted how much effort he gives every play.

“His pursuit to the football has been incredible,” said Gruden back in training camp. “He’s got a ways to go yet as a pass rusher, developing an inventory of moves and recognizing plays and situations. He might lead the league in effort, and that’s a hell of a compliment.”

Well, it’s looking like since training camp, Crosby has made stride has a pass rusher. Not only does he give elite effort, but he also boasts elite athletism. He ran a 4.66 40-yard dash at the combine, which is insane for a player of his size. If he can put it together, he could be an elite player.

Ferrell still has plenty of time to show that he was worth the early draft pick, but Crosby is obviously further along at this point. If both players can continue to improve, the Raiders’ pass-rushing woes could be solved.

Derek Carr Does in Again

If you’re still traumatized by Derek Carr losing a fumble in the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys back in 2017, then you probably will want to look away. In seemingly the exact same play, Carr lost a fumble in the end zone that resulted in a touchback for the Packers.

Derek Carr did the dumbest thing he can do and for the second time in his career no less. pic.twitter.com/cezTpUH4Kh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2019

He’ll certainly want to take that play back. Carr should avoid trying to get a rushing touchdown going forward.

