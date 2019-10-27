Raiders’ Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Carted to Locker Room vs. Texans

The Oakland Raiders have dealt with some significant injuries throughout the 2019 season, but the worst one may have just happened to them. Rodney Hudson had to be helped off the field after an apparent injury to his right leg. After going into the medical tent, he was eventually carted to the locker room, which isn’t a good sign.

Rookie Andre James has taken his spot in relief. Hudson hasn’t just been the best offensive lineman for the Raiders, he’s been one of the top centers in the NFL. As one of the team captains, his loss would be significant. Oakland just gave him a huge contract extension, so hopefully, there’s no lingering damage.

Hudson has been to two pro bowls and hasn’t missed a game since 2015. James was undrafted out of UCLA. He hasn’t had a chance to prove if he’s good or bad, but there’s little doubt that he’s a significant drop off from Hudson.

The Raiders have officially listed Hudson as questionable to return, so the injury may not be as bad as it looked.

Josh Mauro also got banged up early on. He’s been a really strong run defender for Oakland. Dwayne Harris has reaggravated his ankle injury and is also questionable to return. He’s missed the last couple of games and this was supposed to be his return. Trevor Davis will take over the kick returning duties until Harris can return.

Dwayne Harris (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2019

UPDATE: Both Josh Mauro and Rodney Hudson have officially been ruled out for the game.

Rodney Hudson (ankle) is OUT for the remainder of #OAKvsHOU. Josh Mauro (groin) has also been ruled OUT. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2019

Hunter Renfrow Scores Long TD [WATCH]

It hasn’t been all bad news for the Raiders. Shortly after Hudson went down, Derek Carr hit rookie Hunter Renfrow for a long touchdown pass. He’s not known for his speed, but he completely burned the Texans’ secondary.

Renfrow has started off his NFL career slow and this marks his first career touchdown. Oakland is really high on his abilities and maybe this will be the play that turns things around for him. The Raiders have been desperate for more production from their wide receivers, so if Renfrow can break out, it would be huge for them.

Gareon Conley Gets the Start

It didn’t take long for Gareon Conley to make his way into the Texans’ starting lineup. He was traded to Houston from Oakland less than a week ago, but a litany of injuries has made it necessary for the Texans to insert him into the lineup. Conley was a former first-round pick by the Raiders, but they let him go for only a third-round pick. He was supposed to break out this year. However, that didn’t happen. Rookie Trayvon Mullen has taken over as the starter for Conley.

Zay Jones, a wide receiver the Raiders traded for during their bye week, has finally made his debut for the team. He’s already made a couple of catches for the team. Oakland could still add more players at wide receiver, but with Tyrell Williams returning to the lineup, it may not be as necessary.

