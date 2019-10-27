Raiders Trade Rumors: Teams Interested in Acquiring Oakland RBs

The trade deadline is around the corner and the Oakland Raiders are still at the center of many conversations. The team has exceeded expectations in 2019 and is expected to make some moves to bolster their shot at the playoffs. The latest reports come from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who believes that there will be trade interest in some of the Raiders’ running backs:

The Raiders and Chiefs are teams with plenty of running back depth, and teams looking to add depth have inquired. For K.C., that could mean former starter Damien Williams, who is having a down year. For Oakland, it could mean DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard.

Rookie phenom Josh Jacobs is obviously off-limits, but Washington or Richard being on the trade market is interesting. Jacobs handles almost all of the rushing duties. All three of Oakland’s running backs boast similar skillsets, also. They could get a draft pick for Washington or Richard and then bring in a bigger back like C.J. Anderson or LeGarrette Blount. Jon Gruden really likes his running back group, so he could be apprehensive to let any of them go. Washington seems the most likely as his skill set is the same as Jacobs’. Richard is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, so he probably stays put.

Leonard Williams Could Come for Cheap

Another interesting tidbit from Rapoport’s report is that he believes the New York Jets may give up defensive lineman Leonard Williams for relatively cheap.

“If Williams leaves in free agency, he’d likely command a third-round compensatory pick, so that figures to be the floor of what the Jets would ask in return,” said Rapoport.

A third-round pick for a former sixth overall draft pick, who is only 25-years old and has been to a pro bowl? That’s a move the Raiders should have already made. Williams isn’t the sack master the team needs, but he can get to the quarterback better than anybody who is currently on the roster. He’s also an excellent run defender. If the Jets are willing to do it for a third, it’s a deal Oakland should really consider making.

Jaguars Likely Hold Onto Yannick Ngakoue

It was reported yesterday by radio host Dan Sileo that the Jacksonville Jaguars have put defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on the trade block. However, Rapoport contradicts that report:

The subject of trade rumors, the Cardinals have said they aren’t trading Patrick Peterson, though no one has called because they know GM Steve Keim won’t trade him. Similar situation for the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue — who is not on the trade block but no one has called about him because they know he isn’t going anywhere.

While Rapoport is one of the most well-connected reporters out there, it’s not impossible the Jags move on from Ngakoue. He’s in a contract year and they already have Calais Campbell and Josh Allen. It would make sense for them to get a big haul for Ngakoue before they either have to give him a big contract or use the franchise tag on him, which is never fun. It would probably take a first-round pick to convince Jacksonville to trade him, but it doesn’t look like teams are going to even try.

