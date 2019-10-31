Rockets Starter Could Be Traded This Season: Report

The Houston Rockets may be looking to make a change to their personnel this season.

Although the Rockets are off to a 3-1 start — including a record-setting 159-158 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night — Houston may be looking to unload Clint Capela, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal. If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again.”

Rockets Have Reduced Capela’s Playing Time

Capela is the team’s starting center but he has seen a reduction in his playing time as Mike D’Antoni has elected to go with an ultra-small lineup in the closing minutes of games. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 28.8 minutes per game this season — a decline from his 33.6 minutes per game of playing time from last season.

With that said, although these trade rumors are looming around Capela, he continues to produce. Despite the reduction in minutes, Capela is averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game through the first four games of the season.

If the Rockets do elect to unload Capela, they would have to find a way to replace the big man’s value to the team. Capela excels near the rim and is a pick-and-roll monster. His ability to defend at the hoop also makes him a hard player to replace.

At the moment, 37-year-old veteran Tyson Chandler serves as Capela’s backup. At this stage of his career, he can only play limited minutes — and the Rockets seem to recognize this. Chandler has appeared in just six minutes per game this season.

D’Antoni has been using P.J. Tucker in a big man role towards the close of games, likely due to Capela’s inability to convert on his free-throw attempts. The 6-foot-10 center has converted on just 52.4 percent of his free-throw attempts for his career.

Capela signed a five-year, $90 million deal prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.

Rockets Make History in 159-158 Win Over Wizards

The Rockets and Wizards set a few records during their shootout on Wednesday night. Not only was it the highest-scoring game decided by one point in NBA history, the Wizards also scored the most points in a single game in a loss.

Via ESPN Stats and Info:

“The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards battled to a final score Wednesday night that looked more like the result of an All-Star Game than an early season matchup, combining to score 317 points, the most in an NBA game decided by a single point. The Rockets needed every one of James Harden’s 59 points to prevail 159-158, as the Wizards matched the record for the most points scored in an NBA regulation loss. The Denver Nuggets also scored 158 points in a loss to the Warriors on Nov. 2, 1990.”

The Rockets will look to continue their hot streak — their in the midst of a three-game win streak — when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.