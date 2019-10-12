Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 12

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by Aníbal Sánchez coming close to throwing a no-hitter as the Nationals beat the Cardinals in the NLCS opener.

We’ll also take a look at the Miami Hurricanes’ upset of a Top 25 college football team and golfer Rickie Fowler getting married on a beach.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Aníbal Sánchez’s Near-No-Hitter Propels Nationals to Game 1 Win Over Cardinals

Nationals pitching dominates Cardinals in NLCS Game 1 💨 Aníbal Sánchez takes his no-hitter into the 8th inning in Washington's 2-0 win. pic.twitter.com/pTtL5FPVhL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2019

The Washington Nationals, still riding high from their thrilling win in L.A. to eliminate the Dodgers on Wednesday, opened up the NLCS with a one-hit shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

The Nationals’ fourth starter Aníbal Sánchez was sensational in the opener and came close to making history when he took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning.

Sánchez, who doesn’t get the recognition of the Nationals’ big three of Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin, was just four outs away from pitching only the third no-hitter in postseason history.

Ryan Zimmerman did everything humanly possible and then some to preserve the no-hitter.#NLCS // #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/H2lwt2ZN3O — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 12, 2019

Pinch-hitter José Martínez ended Sánchez’s run at history with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning when he singled into center field.

Had to rest his cheering voice, so he went and got a hit! pic.twitter.com/z8U9mEicdS — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 12, 2019

The 35-year-old Sánchez had previously flirted with a postseason no-hitter when he pitched six innings of no-hit ball for the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the 2013 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox.

The @Nationals are the 1st team to allow 1 hit in a #postseason game since the 2013 @tigers (Game 1, ALCS). Aníbal Sánchez started that game, too. pic.twitter.com/W5Wxdzvlvj — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 12, 2019

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle came on to get the final four outs on Friday and finished off the one-hitter in the 2-0 victory.

The lone scoring of the game came on two RBI base hits by the Nationals – a double by Yan Gomes in the second inning that scored Howie Kendrick and a Kendrick single in the seventh to score Adam Eaton.

The Nationals will look to jump out to a 2-0 series lead on Saturday when they send their ace Max Scherzer to the mound. The Cardinals will counter with veteran ace Adam Wainwright, as they try and even the best-of-seven series at one apiece.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Golfer Rickie Fowler Marries Former Pole Vaulter and Current Fitness Model Allison Stokke

PGA golfer Rickie Fowler was once known for being one of the most eligible bachelors on the TOUR, but that ended officially last weekend as the 30-year old married former pole vaultor and current fitness model Allison Stokke.

Both Fowler and Stokke shared a few photos on their Instagram accounts on Friday that gave us a first look at the beach ceremony.

The golfing superstar wore a blue suit and rocked white sneakers.

According to Golf Digest, Marcy Blum planned the wedding (she also planned LeBron James’ wedding).

Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia! pic.twitter.com/fqbJKjIBhf — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

ALCS GAME 1: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

The highly-anticipated ALCS matchup between the top two teams in the American League kicks off tonight in Houston. The Astros will have Zack Greinke on the mound, while the Yankees will send Masahiro Tanaka to the hill. The Astros and Yankees last met in the postseason in 2017 when Houston prevailed in a thrilling seven-game ALCS.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

NLCS GAME 2: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

Fresh off their opening-game win, the Nationals will send Max Scherzer to the mound to face the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright in a classic pitching matchup this afternoon.

WHEN: Today, 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 7 Florida (6-0) vs. No. 5 LSU (5-0)

A top 10 matchup of two undefeated SEC schools. What more could you ask for on a Saturday in mid-October? The Gators and Tigers lock up in Death Valley in prime-time in the week’s most anticipated game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. No. 11 Texas (4-1)

The Sooners and Longhorns meet in the latest chapter of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl with Big 12 and College Football Playoff race implications on the line.

WHEN: Today, 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

