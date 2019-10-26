Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by the Astros spoiling the first World Series game in D.C. in 86 years and LeBron James and the Lakers landing their first win of the 2019-2020 campaign.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday.

Astros Ruin Washington’s First World Series Game in 86 Years, Beat Nationals 4-1 in Game 3

The Houston Astros showed why they have championship pedigree on Friday night, as they took Game 3 of the World Series 4-1 in a raucous environment on the road against the Washington Nationals.

With their backs to the wall after having lost the first two games at home with their two aces on the mound, the Astros got timely hitting from their slumping offense, going 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

On the other hand, the Nationals, who were hosting the first World Series game in D.C. since 1933, went 0-for-10 with RISP, stranding 12 baserunners.

The @Astros are the first team to hold their opponent to 0 hits with RISP in the #WorldSeries since the #Rays in 2008 (min. 10 ABs with RISP). pic.twitter.com/S3RNSkDtdf — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 26, 2019

The Astros, who are looking to win their second title in three seasons, are trying to become the first team to overcome a 0-2 deficit in the World Series since the 1996 New York Yankees.

Game 4 is scheduled for tonight at 8:07 p.m. ET in Washington and can be seen on FOX.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Combine for 53 Points in Lakers’ First Win

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from their opening night defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, beating the Utah Jazz with an all-round effort, 95-86 on Friday night.

The Lakers were led by their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 53 points in their first home game together.

James had 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Davis added 21 points and seven rebounds in the Lakers’ first win of the 2019-2020 season.

LeBron's aggression vs. the Jazz carried the Lakers to their first win – Stephen A. | SportsCenter
Stephen A. Smith joins SportsCenter to break down the Los Angeles Lakers' first victory of the 2019-20 NBA regular season against the Utah Jazz, 95-86. Stephen A. commends LeBron James' aggression compared to the Lakers' opening night loss to Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers, and also loves what he saw from Anthony Davis, who scored 21 points in the win.

#SportsCenter<br />

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/<br />

✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn<br />

✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE<br />

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC<br />

✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN<br />

✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV</p>

<p>Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe<br />

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz</p>

<p>ESPN on Social Media:<br />

► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn<br />

► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn<br />

► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn</p>

<p>Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. </p>

<p>More on ESPN.com: http://www.espn.com</p>

2019-10-26T06:16:38.000Z

The Lakers defense smothered the Jazz on Friday, forcing 23 turnovers.

Next up for the 1-1 Lakers will be the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night at home.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

WORLD SERIES GAME 4: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

The Astros got back into the series with a 4-1 win on Friday night, and now will throw their bullpen at the Nationals in Game 4. Washington is scheduled to send Patrick Corbin to the mound as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

SERIES: Nationals lead 2-1

#13 Wisconsin at #3 Ohio State Preview | Inside College Football
Our 'Inside College Football' analysts preview #13 Wisconsin at #3 Ohio State for Week 9 of the 2019 college football season.

<p>SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL:<br />

https://www.youtube.com/user/CBSSports</p>

<p>FOLLOW US ON:<br />

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/CBSSports/<br />

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cbssports/<br />

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CBSSports</p>

<p>#Wisconsin #OhioState #CollegeFootball</p>

2019-10-23T02:44:39.000Z

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Saturday’s high noon battle between the nation’s top two defenses will go a long way in deciding this year’s Big Ten title. Wisconsin is coming off of a stunning defeat to Illinois last Saturday, who was a 30.5 point underdog. The Badgers will look to turn the page and trump the undefeated Buckeyes at the Horseshoe.

WHEN: Today, Noon ET

TV: FOX

#9 Auburn at #2 LSU Preview | Inside College Football
Our 'Inside College Football' analysts preview #9 Auburn at #2 LSU for Week 9 of the 2019 college football season.

<p>SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL:<br />

https://www.youtube.com/user/CBSSports</p>

<p>FOLLOW US ON:<br />

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/CBSSports/<br />

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cbssports/<br />

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CBSSports<br />

Twitter – https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNet</p>

<p>#Auburn #LSU #CollegeFootball</p>

2019-10-23T02:39:19.000Z

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU

The No. 2 ranked LSU Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) take on the No. 9 Auburn Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) in a top 10 matchup of SEC rivals in Death Valley on Saturday. LSU’s high powered offense, which is averaging a remarkable 50.1 points per game, will face its toughest defensive test yet this season.

WHEN: Today, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan

Two of college football’s most-storied programs meet under the lights in the Big House on Saturday night, when the 5-1 Fighting Irish take on the 5-2 Wolverines. Notre Dame will look to stay in the chase for the College Football Playoffs with a win in Ann Arbor.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

