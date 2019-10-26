Kyrie Irving’s Emotional Moment With Dad After Nets Win [WATCH]

Kyrie Irving has a win under his belt. The Brooklyn Nets star got emotional on Friday night after his first victory in Brooklyn, a 113-109 comeback against their city rival New York Knicks.

Right after the final buzzer sounded, Kyrie ran over to the sidelines to embrace his father. The two exchanged hugs and Kyrie gave him the shirt right off his back. The moment was captured on camera and aired on the TV broadcast.

Kyrie gives his jersey to his pops after getting his first win in Brooklyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQpE6Yj9Lv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2019

Kyrie followed up his 50-point outburst on opening night with another show-stopping performance against the Knicks on Friday, pouring in 26 more points including the go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute.

Kyrie’s New Home

After the win, Irving showed gratitude towards the fans and the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Friday night for the Big Apple showdown.

“I love this man. This is our home. Our home,” Kyrie proclaimed.

It’s now obvious that Irving has become the heart and soul of the Nets. After missing the potential game-winning shot in overtime of the season opener earlier this week, Kyrie made his feelings known about where he stands in the Brooklyn locker room.

“They’re ready to protect you from anything and everything,” Kyrie told reporters after the 127-126 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith