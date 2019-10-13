Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 13

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by No. 3 Georgia losing in a college football stunner to South Carolina in double-overtime.

BULLDOGS STUNNED: No. 3 Georgia Upset by South Carolina in Double -Overtime

Wide left! South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in Athens! pic.twitter.com/Eg85pwbjiL — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019

Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes took a huge hit on Saturday when Rodrigo Blankenship missed 42-yard field goal in double-overtime, giving South Carolina a 20-17 win — the biggest of Will Muschamp’s career with the Gamecocks.

“That was a great college football game, and you hate for anyone to lose in that situation, especially the way it happened,” Muschamp said. “My heart goes out to him in losing in that fashion.”

South Carolina overcame the loss of their QB Ryan Hilinski, who exited the game with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback Jack Fromm accounted for four turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 lost fumble), and was hard on himself after the loss.

“Not as clean as I want it to be,” Fromm said. “There were definitely some turnovers and some incompletions. We should have played more clean. That’s part of it and you wish we had just executed better on offense.”

South Carolina’s Israel Mukuamu nabbed the trio of interceptions. What hurt Georgia even more is that they couldn’t force turnovers of their own.

“You can’t beat anybody when you have a 4-0 turnover margin,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We didn’t force any on defense. We didn’t cause any problems on defense and we didn’t take care of the ball.”

Things don’t get easier for the Gamecocks, who return home to play No. 7 Florida next week. Georgia will look to bounce back against Kentucky.

LSU Beats Florida in Top 10 matchup

After falling behind early in the second half, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow sparked the fifth-ranked Tigers to a 42-28 victory with three straight touchdowns against No. 7 Florida to remain unbeaten.

Burrow finished with 293 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tigers get revenge for the Gators’ 27-19 victory last year.

“We knew that last year they got after us up front. Our offensive line took that personally,” Burrow said. “I was just so proud of those guys. There was no pressure the entire night.”

Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida, which suffered its first loss of the season.

Top 25 scoreboard: How they fared

No. 1 Alabama (6-0) beat No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28

No. 2 Clemson (6-0) beat Florida State 45-14

No. 3 Georgia (5-1) lost to South Carolina 20-17, 2OT

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) did not play

No. 5 LSU (6-0) beat No. 7 Florida 42-28

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0) beat No. 11 Texas 34-27

No. 7 Florida (6-1) lost to No. 5 LSU 42-28

No. 8 Wisconsin (6-0) beat Michigan State 38-0

No. 9 Notre Dame (5-1) beat Southern Cal 30-27

No. 10 Penn State (6-0) beat No. 17 Iowa 17-12

No. 11 Texas (4-2) lost to No. 6 Oklahoma 34-27

No. 12 Auburn (5-1) did not play

No. 13 Oregon (5-1) beat Colorado 45-3, Friday

No. 14 Boise State (6-0) beat Hawaii 29-37

No. 15 Utah (5-1) beat Oregon State 52-7

No. 16 Michigan (5-1) beat Illinois 42-25

No. 17 Iowa (4-2) lost to No. 10 Penn State 17-12

No. 18 Arizona State (5-1) beat Washington State 38-34

No. 19 Wake Forest (5-1) lost to Louisville 62-59

No. 20 Virginia (4-2) lost to Miami 17-9

No. 21 SMU (6-0) did not play

No. 22 Baylor (6-0) beat Texas Tech 33-30

No. 23 Memphis (5-1) lost to Temple 30-28

No. 24 Texas A&M (3-3) lost to No. 1 Alabama 47-28

No. 25 Cincinnati (5-1) beat Houston 38-23

ESPN Report: Angels Employee Detailed Tyler Skaggs’ drug use to federal DEA investigators

An ESPN report that came to light on Saturday added new insight into the untimely death of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs.

According to the report, Eric Kay, the Angels’ director of communications, told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents that he “provided oxycodone to Skaggs and abused it with him for years.”

Kay also reportedly gave the DEA names of five other players who he believed were using opiates, according to the report.

Skaggs — who was 27 at the time of his death — died in a Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1. His family issued a statement following Tyler’s death, alleging they knew a team employee was involved.

“We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”

The family released an additional statement following the new news.

“The Skaggs family continues to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, husband and son-in-law. They greatly appreciate the work that law enforcement is doing, and they are patiently awaiting the results of the investigation.”

MLB PLAYOFFS: Yankees, Nationals Surge to Dominant Victories

Gleyber Torres was a one-man wrecking crew for the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, notching a trio of hits — including a homer — and five RBIs as New York reeled off a convincing 7-0 victory.

“It’s so great to play with the Yankees, and I get the opportunity to play every day,” Torres said. “For me, I’m just being focused. I just try to help and make some opportunities to try to help my team.”

Among others, Torres has impressed his head coach Aaron Boone with his brand of clutch postseason play.

“He just plays the game with a free and easy way, and with a confidence about his game,” Boone said. “The intelligence part is big because it’s allowed him to continue to grow and get better at all of the little things. He comes into the game prepared. He likes playing in these situations, and he’s confident in his ability to produce. That leads to a dangerous player.”

What helped is that the Yankees also go a six-inning, one-hit effort out of Masahiro Tanaka, who continues to bolster his postseason resume.

“I feel like we can win anywhere,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “I never felt a monkey on our back or felt like we couldn’t do something, especially with the team we’ve got. This is a special ballclub. Anybody we play, anywhere we go, we’re ready to go.”

In the NLCS, St. Louis was able to ride yet another gem of a pitching performance out of Max Scherzer to a 3-1 win against Washington and a 2-0 series lead.

Max Scherzer was on fire in the Nationals' 3-1 win over the Cardinals: 🔥 11 K's

🔥 1 hit

🔥 7.0 IP Washington up 2-0 in the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/ZgM0q6g2II — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 12, 2019

Scherzer had 11 strikeouts over seven innings of work, allowing just one hit that came in the seventh inning to the Cards.

“We really want to win here,” Scherzer said. “So that’s what’s going to happen, we’re going to compete and win.”

