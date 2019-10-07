Tiger Woods and Jimmy Fallon Star in Hilarious Golf Video [WATCH]

Tiger Woods has proven to be pretty good at playing golf on the PGA Tour throughout his career, but did you know he’s also adept at finding buried treasure hidden in bunkers?

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, the world now knows that Woods can claim that feat to his credit as well. Recently, along with Fallon and The Tonight Show, Woods filmed a skit which showed him having a hilarious showdown with Fallon on the golf course.

When things didn’t start to go Fallon’s way, he returns to rake a bunker he had been trapped in. That’s when the real fun begins.

After finding the “treasure” which was in this case a Bed, Bath and Beyond coupon, the two comically celebrate and dance around on the fairway.

It’s neat to see Woods do some funny things in the media. As his star grew in the past, there’s no question he would not have been troubled to involve himself in something of this nature, but stories of Woods’ humor have been well-documented on tour, and it’s fun for fans to be able to see him cutting loose a bit as he has aged. He once seemed as serious as Brooks Koepka now is.

Woods Eying Healthier 2020

After taking home the 2019 Masters in what ended up being arguably the best sports story of the year, Woods is setting his sights on a more consistent and healthy 2019-2020 season to come. Following the Masters win, Woods could simply never get things on the right track in the rest of the majors. He wasn’t able to stay consistent and a big reason for that was health.

After the Masters win, Woods was cut in the two out of the final three majors of the season, not something either his team or his fans were looking for after a resurgent finish to 2018 and a hot start to 2019. He did finish as a T21 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but it’s likely that wasn’t even a moral victory for Woods after some of his struggles late last season on the course.

The focus for Woods is to get healthy after a recent knee surgery, stay healthy and put forth a consistent showing in the majors and in the tour events he chooses to play in. In the 12 events he started last year, Woods made the cut in nine, placed in the top 25 for seven and made a top 10 in four.

What’s Next for Tiger

In December, Woods will play at the Hero World Challenge, as Golfweek’s Adam Robinson explained. His schedule is likely to remain the same in terms of hand picked tournaments that fit with what he is looking to accomplish on any given month in terms of preparation and how he feels.

Obviously, the most important tournaments at this point for Woods are the majors. He stands at 15 major titles in his career, which is a total three short of Jack Nicklaus with 18 majors to his credit. In order to reverse that, Woods will have to win on the big stage four more times in his career, something which no longer seems that impossible after watching what transpired last April.

In the meantime, Tiger can take his time healing from surgery while also making folks crack up a bit.

