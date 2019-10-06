Troy Aikman Rips ‘Lifeless’ Cowboys During Game vs. Packers

It’s not that the Dallas Cowboys are losing to the Green Bay Packers. It’s how they’re losing.

Sacks.

Turnovers.

Stalled drives.

Missed opportunities.

No run defense.

No touchdowns.

And, most disturbing, no passion.

The Cowboys appear as if they want this game a lot less than the visiting Packers, who are playing with fire and intensity — a want-to. Everything the Cowboys lack, and nothing they can hide.

FOX Sports announcer and legendary Cowboys QB Troy Aikman picked up on the team’s collectively “lifeless” attitude amid the 17-0 first-half shutout.

Sideline reporter Erin Andrews immediately echoed Aikman’s observation, noting that Dallas players, including star quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, were standing alone on the sideline, and the group as a whole seemed “shell-shocked” by what’s unfolding.

