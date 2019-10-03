Hawks’ Vince Carter Reveals Dirk Nowitzki’s Message for Final Season

Back in June, future Hall of Famer, Vince Carter announced on ESPN’s The Jump, that the 2019-20 season will be his last. Carter will be entering his record-breaking 22nd season in the NBA a feat no other player before him, has achieved.

“I just think that after next season it is time,” he said on ESPN’s “The Jump.” “It’s been great.”

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

Last season with the Hawks, the former eight-time NBA All-Star averaged, 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists off the bench.

Before the 2018-2019 season, Carter signed a one year deal for the veteran minimum to help establish a winning culture in Atlanta. He was also brought in to mentor some of its young players like Rookie of the Year runner-up Trae Young.

“The makeup and the makeover of what this organization is trying to do is positive,” Carter said. “It’s in the right direction. We live in a world where we want it right now, but the reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen that way.

The potential is there to put the pieces together. My job is to come in and be like, ‘Yeah, I might not be here a couple of years, but if I can help lay some foundation and some ideas to lead them in the right direction, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Hawks would finish the 2018- 19 season with a 29–53 record but showed some real promise down the stretch heading into next season.

At the time he announced that he was coming back on The Jump, Carter wasn’t sure what team he would be playing his final season. On August 5, 2019, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Carter agreed to return to Atlanta.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019

Earlier this week, at Hawks Media Day, Carter shared that there were other teams interested in his services, but it ultimately came down to team situation.

” A lot of the trades happened to where there were more opportunities. There and as players moved things changed, but nothing ever changed as my opportunity here. It was kind of like a wait and see there were a lot of highs and lows — so, I had to be patient and wait,” Carter told Hip Hop Since 1987 Reporter Terrell Thomas.

Last season, future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki decided to call it a career after 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki and Carter were teammates from 2011-2014 before, Carter signed a multi-year deal with the Memphis Grizzles.

During his time in Dallas, both future first-ballot Hall of Famers became very close and text, and call often. Carter shared that he hasn’t talked to Dirk recently, but when he announced that he was returning, Nowitzki reached out with a message.

“I got a quick, easy, simple text from Dirk saying ” You’re insane,” Carter told Fanatics View.

Former Orlando Magic forward Rashard Lewis reflects on Vince Carters career

Back in August, Rashard Lewis talked about his time with Carter as teammates in Orlando from 2009-2011.

“He was a great teammate when I played with him in Orlando. He is a great guy off the court and does stuff in the community. When he lived in Orlando, I used to hang out with him during the summer. He is doing something I wish I could have done, my goal was to play 20 years and retire after that. I think that is a blessing to play basketball as long as he can until you want to hang it up,” said Lewis.

Carter has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his 21 seasons in the NBA.

