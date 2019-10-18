Nationals vs. Astros/Yankees World Series Schedule 2019: Start Date & TV

The Washington Nationals are awaiting the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees ALCS series to begin the 2019 World Series. Washington will take on either Houston or New York in the World Series starting on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fox will broadcast the games with the first pitch time to be determined after the ALCS.

Barring an epic Yankees comeback, the Nationals will face the Astros in the 2019 World Series. The Nats will be playing in their first World Series in franchise history. Houston holds the edge over Washington in their all-time matchups with a 244-207 lead. The two teams have not squared off since 2017, per MCubed.net. The Nationals have won six of their last seven matchups.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez went from the perceived hot seat to leading the club to the World Series. Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton noted to The Washington Post that Martinez’s main advantage is his experience.

“He manages like you’d expect an experienced player to,” Eaton explained The Washington Post. “When you’re hitting every day, pitching, whatever, you can’t let any one thing eat you up. You’ll go crazy. You’ll burn out. Davey lived that, and as a result, we have such a relaxed environment. That starts with him.”

Justin Verlander Has the Chance to Send the Astros to the World Series

Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Astros in Game 5 with a chance to help Houston punch their ticket to another World Series. If the Astros are able to close out the series in five games, Gerrit Cole would likely take the mound in Game 1 of the World Series against one of the Nationals aces. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve noted the team is not looking past closing out the Yankees.

“We’re not thinking about the World Series yet because we’re playing against one of the best teams in the big leagues, the Yankees,” Altuve explained to MLB.com. “They’re good hitters, good pitchers. One game at a time, and we win [Friday] and then we go.”

Here is a look at the World Series schedule between the Nationals and Astros or Yankees.

While we do not know the specific teams, the World Series dates already been set. The team with the better record will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7.