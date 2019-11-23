Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 12?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is having a great season, but he has seen his fantasy game slipping as of late. A large reason for the slippage is likely due to the Bears’ near-complete ineptitude on offense. The struggles of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are well known, and they are one reason why Robinson’s production has waned.

Still, Robinson has been targeted often, and he has been Trubisky’s favorite receiver by far this season. He’s coming off his second-worst game statistically speaking, in which he caught four passes for 15 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. So where does this leave Robinson’s fantasy game this week against the New York Giants? We’ll break it down:

Allen Robinson Fantasy Outlook: Week 12 Matchup vs. New York Giants

The Bears will host a Giants team that is giving up 259 yards through the air every week. While Trubisky hasn’t been good, he has been playing a bit better of late, and he should be able to find Robinson frequently. In fact, Trubisky and this Bears offense have been criticized because Trubisky has targeted Robinson so often, which some have suggested signals a lack of trust between Trubisky and his receivers not named Robinson.

Trubisky threw the ball 9x in the 1st quarter. 5 of those passes were targeted to Allen Robinson. And that continues to be the problem with this offense. He's the only guy Trubisky trusts. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) October 20, 2019

The Bears are the third-worst team offensively in the league, but they are much worse in the run game than they have been in the passing game. The Giants have allowed the second-most fantasy points and the second-most yards a game to opposing wide receivers this season, and Robinson is due for a bounce-back game after last week’s dud.

Should You Start or Sit Allen Robinson in Week 12 vs the Giants?

Fantasy Pros have Robinson projected to score 9.5 points this week against the Giants, and we think that could be a little low considering the matchup. Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros also notes, however, that the only receiver to average eight or more targets against this Giants defense and didn’t finish with more than 14.2 fantasy points this season has been Randall Cobb. Robinson has 86 targets through 10 games, so his outlook against New York is excellent this week.

Clutchpoints call Robinson a must start this week against a Giants defense he should have no trouble burning, even with Trubisky as his quarterback. NFL.com’s Michael Fabiano calls Robinson his ‘start of the week,’ and his upside seems to far outweigh his downside this week.

Final Verdict: START him this week. He won’t see a better matchup against opposing secondaries the rest of the season, and he should easily be a solid WR 2 option for Week 12. It also feels like he’s due to find the end zone again in front of his home crowd.

READ NEXT: Phillip Lindsay Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Broncos RB Week 12?