Sitting out of the Lakers’ home game against the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis was given some much-needed rest after taking a beating against the Suns. Davis at one point headed back to the Lakers’ locker room with an apparent rib injury, though he would return to close out the game and help lead the Lakers to yet another win.

So when might Davis return to the Lakers’ lineup?

Anthony Davis Injury: Latest Updates & Timeline for Return

Frank Vogel said x-rays on Anthony Davis’ ribs turned out negative. But AD sitting out tonight with soreness with his shoulder and rib — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 14, 2019

By all accounts, Davis’ rib injury (as well as his general shoulder soreness) shouldn’t keep him on the shelf for an extended period of time. It makes sense for the Lakers to rest a few players heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against a banged-up Warriors’ team and it is somewhat surprising to see that James will still be suiting up as well. Davis has played some phenomenal basketball to start the season and the Lakers have the depth pieces capable of filling in against a team as thin as Golden State.

If there is something more serious wrong with Davis, both the Lakers and Davis are doing an excellent job of hiding things as this just seems to be a precautionary measure. Expect AD back in the lineup when the Lakers face off against the Kings on Friday barring any major setbacks.

Kyle Kuzma Draws Start in Place of Injured Anthony Davis

Kyle Kuzma will start for Anthony Davis, who is getting the night off to tend to his shoulder injury. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 14, 2019

Kyle Kuzma, himself recently back from injury, is stepping into the starting lineup for the Lakers. Going with a group of Avery Bradley, Danny Green, James, Kuzma, and McGee, Kuzma gets a big opportunity to show that he is getting back to full form. Coming off a season-high 23 point outing, Kuzma should see a slight uptick in both minutes and looks as he plays the role of second fiddle to LeBron James.

James should be expected to shoulder a much heavier load offensively with Davis sitting and should be able to have his way with an undermanned Warriors squad. The Warriors are missing superstars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson though they do still have D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green. The Warriors have struggled mightily to start the season and even without Davis, the Lakers should be expected to pick up the win at home.

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee torched the Warriors in the preseason so without too many major adjustments made at center, expect the same results. Green should have his hands full with James and Kuzma leaving the duo of Howard and McGee free to feast on the frontcourt of Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein, who hasn’t looked like himself yet since returning from injury early in the regular season. Cauley-Stein wasn’t around in the preseason and gives the Warriors a big body down low but Howard and McGee should be able to take advantage of the fact that Cauley-Stein is clearly still rusty.

