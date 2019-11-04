One of the biggest bright spots on the Lakers so far has been the play of Avery Bradley. Perfectly content to play a limited off-ball role on offense while defending opposing teams’ top guards, Bradley’s presence allows the Lakers to essentially run LeBron at point guard on offense without having to deal with the rigors of running through screens guarding opposing point guards.

Unfortunately, Bradley went down with an injury that forced him out of the Lakers’ game against the Spurs.

Avery Bradley Leaves Lakers Game with Leg Injury

Avery Bradley is out for the game with a lower right leg injury. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 4, 2019

While details are relatively scarce so far, Bradley was last seen being helped off the bench and into the locker room in the fourth quarter. He was walking with a slight limp and it didn’t take long for Lakers’ reporter Mike Trudell to announce he would be missing the remainder of the game.

Though the Lakers would go on to hold off a late Spurs run without Bradley in the game, the team felt his absence as Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray torched the Lakers down the stretch and kept the game close.

UPDATE – 6:46 pm PT

X-Rays were negative on Avery Bradley’s leg. He’s day-to-day with a lower leg contusion. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 4, 2019

Thankfully, it seems x-rays came back negative on Bradley’s leg and he has been ruled as day-to-day with a lower leg contusion. Bradley should hopefully be good to suit up when the Lakers play the Bulls on Tuesday. Bradley should be expected to draw Tomas Satoransky when they meet and will play a crucial role in disrupting the point of attack and helping contain Zach LaVine. With an off day traveling to Chicago tomorrow, it seems unlikely we get any further updates on Bradley’s status until closer to tip-off on Tuesday.

Avery Bradley Was Giving Big Minutes Prior to His Injury

Before checking out of the game, Bradley had been making a major impact for the Lakers. Shouldering a larger shooting load than normal, Bradley gave the Lakers 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist along with some excellent defense.

Hard-nosed defensive minutes have been Bradley’s calling card so far on the season and he provided those in spades. Murray – who erupted down the stretch – was essentially a non-factor through the first three-quarters of the game when seeing the bulk of his minutes up against Bradley. Murray’s run also showcased the Lakers’ lack of depth at point guard while Rajon Rondo works his way back to a return.

Even when Rondo gets back, Bradley should be expected to hold onto his role as the Lakers’ starting point guard. With the second unit devoid of a true playmaker, Rondo’s services seem much better suited to a spot on the bench and stepping in when LeBron inevitably needs some rest. Given Bradley’s strong fit next to James and the fact that the Lakers are now riding a five-game winning streak, it doesn’t seem likely that Frank Vogel decides to tweak with his starting lineup all too much.

