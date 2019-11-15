Bears vs Rams Injury Report: Both Teams Enter Week 11 Reeling

When the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday Night Football this week, both teams will be without pivotal players. The Bears will be missing several key offensive starters and have a major question mark looming over the game at running back, while the Rams’ recent offensive line woes could be worse than ever this week.

What does the injury report look like for each team so far? Here’s the latest on both teams and their current lineups, along with injury updates.

Bears Injury Report: Tight End Troubles

The Bears have some serious issues at the tight end position right now. Chicago will be without both of their top two tight ends against the Rams. Neither Trey Burton nor Adam Shaheen practiced Friday, and Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced after practice that both will be out Sunday against the Rams. Nagy also announced that Bears starting running back David Montgomery will be questionable after rolling his ankle in practice this week.

Nagy called Montgomery a game-time decision, and if he can’t go, the Bears could rely on Ryan Nall, who was brought up from the team’s practice squad this week after Chicago released Mike Davis.

On defense, the Bears will be without starting linebacker Danny Trevathan, who injured his elbow in horrific fashion against the Lions last week. Trevathan will be sorely missed on this Bears defense. The team has yet to release an official diagnosis of his injury or say whether or not they will place him on IR. The Bears will also be without backup linebacker Isiah Irving.

Rams Injury Report: Major Offensive Line Issues

The Rams have seen their offensive line situation go from bad to worse this week. The team placed their starting center, Brian Allen, on IR. The Rams will also be without tackle Rob Havenstein, along with two other key players against the Bears.

Neither starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks nor cornerback Darious Williams will play against Chicago. Cooks is the bigger concern for the Rams, who will likely rely even more on Cooper Kupp in Cooks’ absence.

Like the Bears, the Rams also have a few issues at tight end. Both of their starting tight ends, Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, missed significant time in practice this week. The difference here, however, is that both Rams tight ends will be expected to go Sunday night:

We will keep you updated on any new injury reports for both teams, as well as any/all changes to the Bears and Rams respective lineups.

