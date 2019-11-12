Paul George Sets Clippers Debut Date: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers have had an impressive run so far this season posting a 7-3 record through 10 games. Once they have their superstar small forward, Paul George back from recovery the team will play at an even higher level.

Fortunately, it appears that time is on the horizon, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that PG plans to make his Clippers debut in Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

George underwent surgery on his right rotator cuff in May and again in June to repair a partial tear of his left labrum, ESPN details. For these reasons, the six-time all star has yet to suit up this season. The Clippers are on the road this week and are scheduled in back-to-back games, Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, and Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Whether we will see a Leonard-George duo this week is unknown as Kawhi Leonard is known to sit out in games that the team plays on consecutive nights.