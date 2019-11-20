Browns RB Kareem Hunt Delivers Strong Comments on Myles Garrett

Kareem Hunt understands what it’s like to have to sit and watch.

The Pro Bowl back was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which was linked to a 2017 physical altercation between Hunt and a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt shortly after graphic video was released showed him shoving and kicking a woman, putting his future in football in doubt.

However, the Cleveland Browns and general manager John Dorsey took a chance on Hunt and it’s paying off. The third-year back has become a major cog in the offense since returning two weeks ago, taking a team-first approach, even blocking for Nick Chubb on some plays.

Hunt, like many others, was shocked to see the helmet-swinging attack from Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett during last week’s game, which landed him an indefinite suspension.

“I was surprised,” Hunt told reporters Wednesday. “Emotions get high. It still does not change the way that I think about Myles. Absolutely a great person, a great teammate. Made a mistake. Hopefully, we get him back sooner than later. That is all we can hope for.”

Kareem Hunt Offers Advice to Myles Garrett

Having the recent knowledge of what it feels like to serve a suspension, Hunt offered up some advice to Garrett. He said the two have talked multiple times this week about it.

“I have been there and I have been in his position,” Hunt said. “It is tough, but you just have to take it day by day and be positive, even when you feel like it is never going to end. I am here now and finally got through the storm.”

Hunt believes that Garrett is handling the situation the right way.

“He is ready to take responsibility of his consequences and that is all he can do,” Hunt said. “Now just show to everybody that Myles is a good guy. He is one of the best people, I would say. He is a good person.”

Offensive lineman and team leader Joel Bitonio echoed Hunt’s sentiments.

“He was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. He is someone that offenses have to focal point,” Bitonio said. “I would assume they have some sort of plan whether that is to chip him or slide his way, do something to slow him down and get the ball out quicker. When you are missing a guy like that, it is going to be multiple guys stepping up.”

The team is hoping Olivier Vernon can return from his knee injury after missing the last two weeks and that Chad Thomas and Chris Smith will be able to slide into more significant roles with Garrett sidelined.

Browns Activate J.T. Hassell From Practice Squad

The Browns are short on bodies at safety with injuries to Eric Murray and Morgan Burnett. Murray is just a few weeks removed from knee surgery and Burnett is out for the year with an Achilles injury.

To fill the void, the Browns activated rookie safety J.T. Hassell from the practice squad. He played at Florida Tech and spent the first 11 weeks of the 2019 season as a member of the team’s practice squad.

#Browns elevate S J.T. Hassell to active roster from the practice squad. Sign S A. J. Howard to practice squad.

Moved necessary after S Morgan Burnett went on injured reserve. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 20, 2019

He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May. Hassell played in all four of the Browns’ preseason games, registering 14 tackles and a team-leading three tackles on special teams.

