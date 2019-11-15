Browns’ Myles Garrett Starts Brawl, Hits Steelers QB With Helmet

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers did not end Thursday night on a positive note.

With 8 seconds left in the game Myles Garrett ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Myles Garrett and swung it at him, using it as a weapon.

He was quickly tackled by Steelers offensive lineman, including Maurkice Pouncey who threw multiple punches at Garrett.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

“One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field,” said TV announcer Joe Buck.

“This is barbaric is what this is,” Troy Aikman added.

It was an ugly scene all around and will result in multiple suspensions. What’s worse is that the game was all but over, with the Browns up 21-7.

Garrett will no doubt miss time for his actions, which will not be good for his goal of winning defensive player of the year goals. Garrett has 10 sacks this season, which is 1.5 off the NFL-lead.

The team meet again in 17 days and it will be contentious, as it always is, but now with even some extra juice.

