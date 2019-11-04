Browns Safety Goes on Racist NSFW Rant on Twitter Following Loss

Jermaine Whitehead is having a rough day and it’s likely about to get a lot worse.

After a game where the Cleveland Browns safety missed multiple tackles — including one where he got absolutely trucked by Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant — Whitehead lashed out at multiple people who called him out for the poor performance on social media.

Noah Fant FLATTENED him on the way to a 75-yard HOUSE CALL! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/m287H0likM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2019

He used both racist language and threatened to kill the users on Twitter. Below are some of his compiled tweets, and warning: there is a lot of NSFW language used. Whitehead’s account was promptly suspended.

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

Whitehead declined to speak with reporters after the game and was seen wearing a brace on his left hand, which is apparently what he was talking about when he said he was making tackles with a “broke hand.”

He was still in full uniform while firing off the tweets, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

One thing guys: Browns PR was absolutely right to get Whitehead out of there and not let him say anything (else) he might regret. So don’t blame them. He was still in full uniform while he was sending the tweets. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 4, 2019

Whitehead was starting in place of injured safety Damarious Randall, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Whitehead has 41 tackles and 1 interception this season, but his future is now certainly in question as the Browns decide what they are going to do following the outburst.

Whitehead is in his fourth NFL season. He was claimed by the Browns off waivers last season after two-plus seasons with the Packers.

Odell Beckham: ‘It was a tough loss. It was a tough loss’

A loss to the lowly Denver Broncos and a backup quarterback was not what the doctor ordered for Cleveland, which fell to 2-6 this season following the disappointing 24-19 loss.

“Just keep going see what happens. That’s all you can really do,” star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. “Win the division, see what happens. Finish the season 10-6 — that’s all you can really do.”

OBJ, on Cleveland’s playoff chances now: pic.twitter.com/2f5vILNdbR — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 4, 2019

Beckham was heard saying, “I can’t get the ball to save my life” by sideline reporter Jay Feely when the Browns failed to convert a late 4th-and-4 situation. Quarterback Baker Mayfield opted instead to throw into double coverage to Jarvis Landry rather than to Beckham, who had a step on his defender.

He responded to the allegation by Feely saying “controversy sells” and was short when asked about NFL Network using the quote Feely reported.

“It was a tough loss,” Beckham said.

OBJ, on NFL Network quoting him saying “I can’t get the ball to save my life” after the failed fourth down attempt: “It was a tough loss. It was a tough loss…” pic.twitter.com/k8TSsc4PSv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 4, 2019

Even if the Browns do play great the rest of the way, they’ll need some things to go right if they want to make this playoffs. According to ESPN Stats and Information, divisional realignment in 2002, 64 teams have started with a record of 2-6, but none have made the playoffs.

No team that started 2-6 or worse through 8 games has made the playoffs under the current playoff format (since 2002) @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 4, 2019

The Browns have not won their division in 30 years and have missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive years — the longest active streak in the NFL.

Browns DE Olivier Vernon Injured Against Broncos

The Browns got bad news when it was announced that Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered a knee injury in the second half of the loss to the Broncos.

#Browns spokesman said defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered a knee injury — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 4, 2019

If Vernon misses time, the Browns would rely on the likes of Chad Thomas and Chris Smith to fill in. The team traded away former starter Genard Avery for a fourth-round pick this week in a deal with the Eagles.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Get Ultimatum From NFL