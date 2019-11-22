Browns Wide Receiver Sounds off on New Role

It’s been a strange season for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins that’s been sprinkled with injury, lack of production and even a bit of mystery.

Higgins entered his fourth season as the team’s unquestioned No. 3 option behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., showing off impressive chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Higgins entered the year coming off of a career-year, going for 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns. But he’s struggled to contribute in any consistent fashion this season, mostly due to the lack of opportunity. He’s been targeted just seven times this season — three of those coming in the Browns opener before he went down with an MCL injury that forced him to miss five games. He was not targeted in Cleveland’s 21-7 victory over the Steelers last week, despite playing on 40 percent of the snaps.

But now with Antonio Callaway permanently out of the picture after being waived for a bevy of off-field issues, Higgins knows he has to step up.

“Obviously, we miss the kid. He was a playmaker for us, and it’s just like the next-man-up mentality,” Higgins told the Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich. “I’ve got to be able to fill his shoes. At the end of the day, I’m a ballplayer. I’m here for a reason, so I’ve got to make my plays, and when the ball comes to me, that’s what I tend to do.”

Browns Not Missing Antonio Callaway

Callaway entered the league with a troubled background at the University of Florida, which carried over to his NFL career. He started his second season serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and shortly after the Browns cut him, it was revealed he was fighting another failed test for what was reportedly a tainted CBD product.

Callaway lost his appeal and was banned for 10 games, effectively ending the chance of him catching on with another team this season and possibly beyond.

When asked on Thursday about what kind of effect the release of Callaway would effect the offense, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn’t waste any words.

“None,” he said. Head coach Freddie Kitchens has a slightly more thoughtful response when reflecting on the team’s former wide receiver.

“Unfortunately, Antonio did not do the things that I or we expect out of him on and off the field,” Kitchens said. “I like Antonio a lot. I wish nothing but the best for Antonio moving forward.”

When asked this week about who could take over with Callaway out of the picture, Kitchens left the door open for a variety of options.

“We have four or five guys there that can take over that role,” Kitchens told reporters.

Brown Injury Report: TE David Njoku Not Back Yet

There was hope that stellar pass-catching tight end David Njoku would return to the lineup this week after a stint on the IR, but the Browns are playing it safe, waiting at least another week before designating him for return.

#Browns HC Freddie Kitchens says TE David Njoku will not play Sunday. Will see what he has next week in practice before seeing if he can play vis PIT — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 22, 2019

I think we want to see David another week and see what we get at the end of next week,” Kitchens said, before making it clear he will not suit up Sunday.

The Browns will also be missing Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon, who will miss a third game with a knee injury, and safety Eric Murray. Defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will miss the game with suspensions.

