Rashard Higgins Catches Game-Winner for Browns [WATCH]

When the Cleveland Browns made Antonio Callaway inactive Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the thought from most was that veteran pass-catcher Rashard Higgins would have a bigger role in the offense.

That was not the case for most of the afternoon, but when it mattered most, Baker Mayfield hooked up with Higgins — his safety blanket wide receiver.

.@Browns take the lead!@BakerMayfield delivers to Rashard Higgins to put Cleveland up by 3.

Higgins caught his first touchdown of the season with just under two minutes left in the game, breaking wide open on a 7-yard pass.

It was his only catch of the day as Higgins was out-snapped by KhaDarel Hodge against the Bills, who functioned as the Browns No. 3 wide receiver.

KhaDarel Hodge is basically Cleveland’s No. 3 WR, which is pretty unexpected. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 10, 2019

That being said, the man known as “Hollywood” stepped into the spotlight when his team needed him most, helping keep the Browns slight glimmer of postseason hope alive.

The Bills had a chance late, but a 53-yard field goal that would have tied the game was no good.

Rashard Higgins has had Tumultuous Season With Browns

The Browns staff has addressed Higgins’ lack of role in the offense various times this season, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken gave the strongest statement to date on what he wants to see out of the fourth-year wide receiver while speaking to the media on Thursday.

“First off, it is tough for Rashard just the way the year started and in terms of I thought had a really good preseason and camp, then had a real good start to the year and then he got hurt,” Monken said. “I would not say it was a setback, but it certainly does not help when you are not practicing and you are not out there.”

