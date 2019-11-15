Carmelo Anthony Signs With NBA Title Contender

Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony will be signing with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony will now get the chance to play alongside two of the best guards in the NBA, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Melo’s last game was on November 8, 2018.

Earlier this week, Anthony was cornered by TMZ and vowed that he would play again in the NBA this season. He also did not rule out a return to New York.

“We’re figuring it out,” Melo said. “We open man. We open to every opportunity.”

Anthony spent the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets and was a shell of his former self, playing in just 10 games and averaging 13.4 points. Prior to that, he spent one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, seven seasons with the New York Knicks and eight with the Denver Nuggets, who drafted Melo with the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse.

Portland is signing Carmelo Anthony, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

