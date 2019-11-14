Caris LeVert Injury Status: Nets Guard Has Surgery on Thumb

The Brooklyn Nets received some definitive news Thursday on Caris LeVert. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert will miss at least a month with an injured thumb.

“Timeline on a Caris LeVert return to Nets after today’s surgery to repair ligaments in thumb: Four to six weeks, per sources,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

LeVert did not play in Brooklyn’s 119-114 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, LeVert injured the thumb after taking “a hard fall” in Sunday’s 138-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns and was examined after the game but no update was given until Monday. LeVert still played 26 minutes in the game and scored eight points.

The Nets did receive some good injury news on Thursday. Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to probable for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Irving was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement after Sunday’s loss and was listed as questionable earlier this week. It appears that Irving will suit up Thursday in Denver.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

LeVert’s Injury Past

LeVert will never forget November 12, 2018. It was the end of the first half in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert went up for a rebound on a missed layup and came down awkwardly on his right ankle. The diagnosis was a broken ankle, costing LeVert about half of the season.

Besides the ankle injury in 2018-19, LeVert also had an injury scare this preseason, albeit a minor one. He was forced to leave the Nets’ preseason opener against the Lakers after getting poked in the eye.

Backcourt Options for Brooklyn

With LeVert down for at least a month, the Nets will rely on Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Joe Harris, to fill the void. Dinwiddie has shown the most punch, averaging 17.1 points per game, second-best on the team. The veteran has been mostly used off the bench this season.

Harris and Prince have been effective from the outside. The duo has knocked down a combined 56 three-pointers this season. Harris is shooting at a solid 49-percent from behind the arc.

Nets Get New Leadership

In a surprise move on Tuesday, David Levy is out as CEO of the team less than two months after being brought into the mix by new team owner Joe Tsai. According to reports, the split was mutual.

According to NetsDaily, the departure was caused by differences in the relationship “on a philosophical level” and the trip to China was not an issue.

Oliver Weisberg will serve as the organization’s interim CEO. Weisberg released the following statement on Tuesday.

I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors. As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans.

“David Levy is a respected media executive and a friend. Truly appreciate his efforts in the past few months. I wish him well in his next endeavors,” Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted on Tuesday.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Shares Why He Signed with Brooklyn in Exclusive Autobiography

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith