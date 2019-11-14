Celtics Rookie Catches Fire & Has Best Game of Young Career in Win

Celtics fans got an exciting glimpse at Carsen Edwards during the preseason, when the rookie guard hit nine 3-pointers during a 30-point outburst against the Cavs. But the Purdue product had been quiet during Boston’s first nine regular-season games, averaging 4 points per game and shooting 25 percent from 3.

Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards was a different story.

Edwards, who got national attention earlier this month when he cut off his trademark dreadlocks, had his best regular-season game as a pro Wednesday, scoring a career-high 18 points off the bench on 4-for-5 3-point shooting in Boston’s 140-133 win.

Edwards was one of seven Celtics in double figures as Boston won its ninth straight game — and its second straight since losing Gordon Hayward to a broken hand.

Edwards, who’s sharing playing time off the bench with fellow guard Brad Wanamaker, exited the game to a loud ovation from the TD Garden crowd with just under 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

As he headed to the bench, Celtics TV analyst Tommy Heinsohn raved “he played tonight like he played at Purdue.”

Statistically, Heihnson’s comment wasn’t far off — especially when you account for the extent to which Edwards made the most of his playing time Wednesday. Edwards’ Wednesday scoring total wasn’t quite in line with the prolific numbers that he put up last year at Purdue, where he led the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game. But that scoring average came in a year when Edwards rarely left the court, averaging 35.4 minutes per game.

Wednesday night, his 18 points came in 20 minutes of playing time. He shot 7-for-12 from the floor and added a season-high-tying 4 rebounds and a season-high-tying 3 assists.

Carsen Edwards’ Highlights Against the Wizards

Though Boston led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter and had the game in hand down the stretch, the game was competitive into the fourth quarter. Edwards’ first-half performance helped Boston go to the locker room with a 68-66 lead.

Edwards’ first points came late in the first quarter just after a pair of Bradley Beal free throws had given Washington a 29-26 lead. With 1:35 left in the quarter, Edwards hit a 3 that tied the game at 29.

With Boston again trailing by 3 with 7:17 left in the first half, Edwards hit a long 3 from the left wing off a feed from Wanamaker to tie it at 47.

Carsen Edwards makes three point jumper pic.twitter.com/AOSxzlPpOB — Live NBA Clips (@clips_live) November 14, 2019

And as Boston was starting to build a lead in the fourth quarter, Edwards was feeling it. With just under 10 minutes left in the game and Boston leading 110-99, Edwards came up with a steal and a breakaway layup to extend the lead.

He hit another long 3 off a Wanamaker feed to make it 117-105 Boston with 8:17 left, yet another 3 that made it 126-110 with 6:39 left, and one final 3 to make it 131-117 with 4:57 left.

Carsen Edwards is in can’t miss mode and it’s awesome pic.twitter.com/AHDpqkncdh — Matt Castle (@Matt_Castle22) November 14, 2019

You can see a full compilation of Edwards’ night here:

"He played tonight like he was playing at #Purdue." Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 18 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 20 minutes to help the #Celtics beat the Wizards 140-133. Edwards and the Celtics are an NBA-best 9-1 this season. pic.twitter.com/V7a56pkmVC — Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) November 14, 2019

