Chiefs’ Damien Williams Ruled out of Sunday’s Clash Against the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back Damien Williams when they host AFC West rivals the Oakland Raiders Sunday. On Friday, the reigning champions officially ruled him out from the highly-anticipated game.

Damien Williams will be listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, per Coach Reid. Sammy Watkins returned to practice today after missing yesterday with an illness. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 29, 2019

The 27-year-old did not practice Wednesday or Thursday this week, still recovering from a rib injury he suffered in Week 11 when the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City. The San Diego native, who has 83 attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns this campaign, also missed two games earlier in the season.

Huge Injury Boost for the Chiefs Heading Into a Contentious Match

Even though Williams won’t suit up, Kansas City was handed a huge injury boost this week after head coach Andy Reid announced that fellow running back LeSean McCoy was not in concussion protocol following the Chargers game, contrary to popular belief.

Andy Reid said that LeSean McCoy was not in concussion protocol at the end of the Chargers game. Said there was some confusion after the game and wanted to clear it up. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) November 25, 2019

“There was some confusion after the game,” Reid said Monday to reporters. So, McCoy is likely to start the game in Williams’ absence and will be accompanied by Darrell Williams and possibly Darwin Thompson to round out the backfield.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was listed on the injury report this week with a hamstring sprain, but still practiced with the team this week and ESPN’s Adam Teicher confirmed the three-time Pro Bowler will play this weekend.

Tyreek Hill will be available on Sunday — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 29, 2019

Wide receiver Sammy Williams also returned to practice Friday after sitting out on Thursday due to an illness.

A Healthy Chiefs Offense Against a Depleted Raiders Defense

Fresh off a bye week, a nearly complete starting roster and a home game against longtime foes, the Chiefs have an immense amount of confidence heading into Sunday’s showdown. Not to mention, the Raiders are coming off an embarrassing 34-3 defeat against the New York Jets.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who had two weeks to rest after a disappointing showing in Mexico in his first game game since Week 2, should produce a comeback performance. Hill hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this year like seasons past due to repeat injuries, so this could be an opportunity for him to revert back to the characteristics that earned him the “Cheetah” nickname.

On the other side, the Raiders are dealing with their own roster setbacks. Safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jonathan Abrams both suffered season-ending injuries and Linbacker Vontaze Burfict is on a season-long suspension due to repeated cheap shots at his opponent’s expense.