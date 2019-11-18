Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Lands Impressive Spot on Top Athletes Under 25

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has topped many of lists in his short, but already memorable NFL career. Well, the reigning MVP can add another impressive feat to his resume: Mahomes came in at number one on ESPN‘s top 25 players under the age of 25 for 2019.

The former Texas Tech gunslinger turns 25 next September, and ESPN asserts it was not a difficult decision to give Mahomes the highest honors. In just his second year as the Chiefs’ starter, Mahomes has carved his name in the record books in addition to building an incomparable highlight reel.

One statistics the network highlighted was Mahomes joining former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning as the second player in the league’s history to accomplish both 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns through the air in one campaign. The retired legend reached that milestone in his 15th year, while ESPN notes Mahomes celebrated that achievement before his 18th career start.

Mahomes Is the Face of Kansas City Chiefs Football and the NFL

After several years rooting for mediocre play callers, the Chiefs struck gold with Patrick Mahomes. Not only is he prolific on the field, but he exhibits qualities indicative of a real leader off the turf. Mahomes was quick to send his support for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday after the rising star was carted off the field with what reports have designated a major right hip injury.

Tua "was screaming in pain," per @MollyAMcGrath. This is a new injury. Says it's a right hip injury. The guy just cannot catch a break. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 16, 2019

Not immune to injuries himself, Mahomes joined several other athletes in firing off encouraging remarks for the 21 year old, who will likely never play another down for the Crimson Tide again.

Thank u brotha. God speed 💯🤞🏾 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 17, 2019

As Mahomes prepares for his second game back from injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in a contentious Monday night clash, it is likely thoughts of his own road to recovery was heavy on his mind when news of Tagovailoa’s sprain broke.

Could Mahomes Be the NFL’s First $200 Million QB?

Due for a contract extension in 2021, it has long been assumed that Mahomes could also break financial records by becoming the league’s first quarterback signed to a contract of at least $200 million or more. In his midseason address Wednesday, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt was very clear of his intentions behind keeping Mahomes in Kansas City for the entirety of his career, but also confirmed talks about an extension wouldn’t begin until the conclusion of this season.

“It’s probably a little bit premature to be talking about a new contract,” Hunt said. “Everyone knows that the first opportunity that we’ll have to re-sign him will come at the end of this season. But that is a decision that we will have to make with his representatives.

“He is the centerpiece, and you build the team around him within the constraints of the salary cap.”

With so many accolades to his names, franchises desperate for a quarterback with the talents of Mahomes would be keen on paying top dollars for his services. Head coach Andy Reid and company will undoubtedly make the correct decision when the timing is right and Patrick Mahomes will continue to find his name in the same breath as some of the best to play the game.