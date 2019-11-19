Clippers Paul George Makes NBA History With Go-Ahead Three Against OKC

It has been an exciting time for the Los Angeles Clippers who finally have their superstar small forward Paul George back from recovery. George was out for the first 11 games of the season due to surgeries in both of his shoulders. Now that he has recovered, PG has been unstoppable on the court. Since his return, George has set two franchise records being the first to score 30-plus points in his two first games and his “37 points in 20 minutes on Saturday night were a franchise record for a home debut,” according to CBS Sports.

George played his third game of the season on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder and again played incredibly well. It was actually George’s go-ahead three pointer in the last 25 seconds of the game that lifted the Clippers over the Thunder, 90-88. Per Clippers Nation, PG has now tacked on 4 go-ahead three pointers in the final 30 seconds which is twice more than any other NBA player.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The matchup between the Clippers and Thunder Monday night was a tough one. Both teams had to fight until the very last second of the game. With just under 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, OKC was in the lead, 88-86. Clippers had possession of the ball when Lou Williams made a pass to George who then hit a three from the top of the key lifting the Clippers ahead, 89-88. With 0.3 seconds remaining in the game, George scored a free-throw to close the game in victory, 90-88.

🚨 Paul George's triple puts the @LAClippers in front late in the 4th quarter! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/KKU9Omhmib — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2019

Clippers Montrezel Harrell also had a solid game Monday night. He led the team in points as he tacked on 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Clippers center Ivica Zubac also showed out and had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

The Clippers again relied heavily on their defense. Former Clippers star Chris Paul was the only player on OKC to reach the 20-point marker. He racked up 22-points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against the Clippers. He was 2-4 at the three and 5-10 from the field.

The Clippers also held down their former teammates Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who only combined for 25 points.

George commented on the team’s ability to play strong defense in a post game interview.

Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, George said, “it’s great to be able to win games on the defensive side because honestly, offensively, it’s not gonna be there every night… It’s great to win these games that you’ve got to grind it out.”

Paul George on the Clippers being able to win games defensively – “It’s great to be able to win games on the defensive side because honestly, offensively, it’s not gonna be there every night… It’s great to win these games that you’ve got to grind it out.” pic.twitter.com/hdYLAh5Khk — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 19, 2019

Next up, the Clippers host the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. The Clippers have not played with Kawhi Leonard for the past three games straight due to a left knee contusion. It is possible that Leonard will take the court in Wednesday night’s game which will really give Clippers fans a treat. If Leonard suits up Wednesday and George plays as well that would mark the first time PG-13 and the Klaw make their debut together. If this happens, there’s no telling what this team can accomplish.

Per Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes, George made comments on how dangerous the team would be with Kawhi back on the court. He said, “you can’t shrink the floor when you have me Lou, Kawhi, and Trez. There’s no way guys can take themselves out of the play and face guard. We’re going to pick you apart.”